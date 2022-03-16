ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fr8 208 on Saturday afternoon will mark the third start of Deegan's sophomore season and 26th of her career. Deegan is hoping to turn her luck around this weekend after sustaining damage in each of the first two races this season. The previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

What to watch for: Fold of Honor 500 at Atlanta

Superspeedway racing: Yesterday the Xfinity and Truck Series event got their first taste of racing on the newly configured Atlanta it’s the Cup Series turn to take to the track that is now much narrower and higher banked with an out of bounds line all like racing at Daytona or Talladega.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Herbst Rebounds to Score Fourth-Place Finish at Atlanta

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team showed their speed and strength after going from two laps down to finish fourth in the Nalley Cars 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tire pressure issues forced the team to pit before the green flag. Despite being forced to start at the rear, Herbst worked his way up 13th by the conclusion of first stage and into the top-10 just a few laps into the second stage. Rising water temperatures in the second stage forced the team to give up their top-10 spot to pit under green and check the engine. Herbst returned to the field two laps down in 38th. Crew chief Richard Boswell’s strategy was key in getting Herbst back on the lead lap with less than 50 laps to go. After successfully avoiding a wreck with 10 laps to go, Herbst was running sixth. As the race went into double overtime, Herbst earned his second top-five of the 2022 season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Purdy Scores Track-Best Finish at Atlanta With Top-15 Result

Chase Purdy earned a track best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) with a 14th-place result on Saturday afternoon, matching his best mark of the season. The driver of the No. 61 David S. Gray: Found Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro recorded his second consecutive top-15 finish which netted him six positions in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Delivers Season-Best Finish in Atlanta

Tyler Ankrum continued his ascent in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings on Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) with a season best 11th-place finish. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro gained another five positions in the championship standings thanks to his best finish at AMS and earning 33 points, 10th-most among all drivers in the field.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Hampton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Speedway Digest

What to watch for: Xfinity and Truck Series Doubleheader at Atlanta

New track, new pavement: All these series are heading to Atlanta this weekend with a new configuration that has narrowed the racing surface by as much as 15 feet in the turns to bunch the packs up along with higher banking like Daytona or Talladega. With this change all the teams are starting with a near blank slate coming into this weekend. Teams will need to both work the draft and pack as well as not get ahead of themselves and get too pushy that could end in chaos.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Willie Mullins Scores First Non-Restrictor Plate Top 5 at Five Flags Speedway

Saturday at Five Flags Speedway proved to be a special evening for Willie Mullins. By finishing fifth in the Pensacola 200, Mullins earned his first career Top 5 across the three ARCA Menards Series divisions outside of the restrictor plate event at Daytona International Speedway. The path to claiming a fifth place finish at Five Flags was far from an easy process for Mullins, who had to battle his way through adversity after an early incident with Daniel Escoto put him two laps behind the leader.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith On Wrong End of Last-Lap Pass at Atlanta

Saturday’s Fr8 208 came down to a battle of two 19-year-old drivers for Kyle Busch Motorsports who cut their racing teeth on the quarter-mile track at Atlanta Motor Speedway battling for the win and their home state venue. With 20 laps remaining, Chandler Smith made his way past fellow Georgian Corey Heim for the lead and would remain out front when the field took the white flag as he appeared to be closing in on his second consecutive win of 2022, after winning on a last-lap pass at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Chandler Smith
Person
Tanner Gray
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup practice predictive of pack racing at Atlanta on Sunday

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice answered a lot of questions about the nature of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With NASCAR’s superspeedway competition package in place for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the 1.54-mile track (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)., Cup drivers quickly gravitated toward drafting in large, organized packs.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Happy Homecoming for Heim at Atlanta

Georgia driver Corey Heim, who cut his racing teeth on the flat quarter-mile track located on the frontstretch of Atlanta Motor Speedway, was victorious in his first-ever start on the 1.54-mile oval in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208. The 19-year-old driver executed a last-lap pass on his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate Chandler Smith and then beat runner-up finisher Ty Majeski to the finish line by 0.173 seconds to pick up the win in just his fifth career Truck Series start.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Late-Race Flat Tire Spoils Another Strong Run for Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek once again showed speed, led laps and ran up front, but his tough start to the 2022 season continued Saturday in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments, Nemechek finished ninth in the opening stage of the race and took his first lead of the race on lap 51.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Camping World#Nascar Xfinity Series#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Daytona#Ford Performance
Speedway Digest

Tyler Kicera Wins in Exciting Finish at Charlotte ROVAL

Tyler Kicera battled until the last lap for a victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. While the start of the race seemed to be in Connor Mosack’s favor, Kicera took the lead just before halfway. A full-course caution close to the end of the race bunched up the field for one final restart, leading to a competitive battle between Kicera and Mosack in the closing laps. Kicera was able to hold his lead through the last lap, when the caution flag waved once again for an incident on the frontstretch. The event concluded with Kicera out front, trailed by Mosack, who earned his second-consecutive podium at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Mees Strikes Back at Texas Half-Mile

Progressive American Flat Track superstar Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) rebounded like a champion with a convincing victory in Saturday night’s Mission Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems at the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway. Few expected Mees to kick off his Mission SuperTwins presented...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Burton Fourth Fastest in Wild AMS Practice Session

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang posted the fourth-best time in Saturday’s practice session on the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Drivers, Burton included, used terms like “insane” and “wild” and “crazy” to describe the action on the track that has seen the banking in the turns increased from 24 to 28 degrees while the width of the surface has been reduced from 55 to 40 feet in the turns and 42 feet on the backstretch. The frontstretch has been widened to 61.5 feet.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Buescher and Logano Post Top 10 Runs in Atlanta Cup Race

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 ITsavvy Ford Mustang – “The pylon looks better than our race, probably. It was a hard-fought race. We had a lot of balance gremlins that a lot of the field fought early on. A lot of it was just not knowing what to expect. It got better and were definitely a competitive car at the end. We needed a little more raw speed and then going through one and two coming to the checkered I don’t know what happened there. I haven’t seen all of that yet, but coming to the finish I had what I felt like was a decent run and went to pull down and go somewhere with it and I don’t think I realized the 31 was below me there. That was the end of the day. That wreck is probably on me, so frustrating to end that way but a decent finish for us still. I’m missing the old Atlanta a lot right now. To be fair, it was my favorite mile-and-a-half before, so it was gonna be hard for this one to compare and, to me, it doesn’t right now but we’ll keep working on it and see if we can get it better for next time.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kraus Charges To Top 10 Finish At Atlanta

Derek Kraus grabbed his first top-10 of the season, with a ninth-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FR8 208 on Saturday at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 20-year-old made a move on the final lap to gain two spots in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Gibbs Drives to Victory in Atlanta

Ty Gibbs drove to his second victory of the season with a stellar final lap pass in double overtime to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Gibbs’ first win in Atlanta in his first start at the track. He was joined inside the top-10 by his teammate Brandon Jones (seventh), while Jeffrey Earnhardt (13th) delivered the fifth top-15 finish for Sam Hunt Racing in as many races to start the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying session as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy