Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning so we talked on the phone about Sophie the Cat!. This pretty kitty with the most gorgeous teal eyes would love to be spoiled as your only baby, furry or otherwise, and get all the attention she feels she deserves! She'll tell you when she wants to be pet, and when she doesn't, thank you VERY much--and prefers all of us mere mortals always play by her rules. She'd like to find a home where she can lounge about on the couches and be waited on hand and foot, as she so deserves!

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO