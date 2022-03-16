ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to track your 2022 tax refund

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
As people continue to file their 2021 taxes, many are wondering when they’ll get the refund. Here’s what to expect and how to track it. The due date for filing individual tax returns and making payments is April...

Forbes

Check Your Bank Account: You May Have Received Your 2021 Tax Refund

If you filed your 2021 tax return early online, opted for a direct deposit into your bank account, and the IRS found no “issues” with your return, look at your bank account — you may see your refund on deposit. So says a Feb. 24, 2022, IRS press release, “Tax Time Guide: Use the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ Tool or IRS2Go App To Conveniently Check Tax Refund Status.”
If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are we getting a fourth check?

In 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic unfolded, millions of Americans benefitted from stimulus checks sent out by the government. Will there be a fourth stimulus check?. At this time a fourth stimulus check for everyone who already received money they were entitled to isn’t happening. The IRS has...
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth $1,500 and $750 go out today

One state is sending out stimulus checks worth $750 and $1,500 to qualifying residents starting today. Over 10,000 residents in Alabama can expect to see these payments starting today, Feb. 28. This money is coming from Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants. The program is run by the Alabama Department of...
AL.com

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
WSAZ

Car tax refunds start being processed Monday

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Refund checks start going out Monday, February 28, for those who may have overpaid on their car taxes in 2022 before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to curb the impact of inflation on car values. “We were looking at a 40% vehicle tax...
WKRC

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
News On 6

Some May Have To Wait Longer For Their Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service said you may have to wait a little bit longer to receive your tax refund. The agency said it is due to a backlog of more than 20 million tax returns. The IRS said it's planning to hire 10,000 more employees to help, but filing electronically...
Motley Fool

Is Your Tax Refund Delayed? It Could Boil Down to Bad Math

Sometimes, all it takes is a simple error to keep your refund away. Math errors on tax returns could result in tax refund delays. There are steps you can take to reduce your chances of making a mistake when you file your taxes. The 2022 tax-filing season has been underway...
