Freddie Freeman was introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, but the bitterness of how he left the Atlanta Braves still stings. There will be a day when Freddie Freeman’s No. 5 Atlanta Braves jersey is hung from the third-level facade at Truist Park. When his statue is standing alongside those of Hank Aaron, Bobby Cox, and other Braves legends. But that day now seems further away than ever.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO