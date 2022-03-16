ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychologist Dan Lerner to speak at Concord

By Concord University
Motivational speaker, author, and strengths-based performance coach Dan Lerner will speak at Concord University on Wednesday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Main Auditorium.

Lerner currently teaches the Science of Happiness at New York University, one of the school’s most popular undergraduate courses. A positive psychologist, he has co-authored the book U Thrive: How to Succeed in College (and Life).

His appearance at Concord is a Special Events Day activity for students and is being sponsored by West Virginia GEAR UP. Following his main presentation, he will participate in a breakout session with GEAR UP students beginning at 3:30 p.m.

“Dan Lerner’s dynamic personality and conversational style are sure to engage all listeners,” stated Angela Young, GEAR UP First Year Transition Specialist. “While Lerner’s message of building life-long positive habits that will lead to success and happiness is beneficial to us all, it is especially relevant to college students seeking to find their passion and motivation.

“Lerner’s insight and practical wisdom is a straight arrow that hits the mark for encouraging students through the unanticipated stress and demands of college life,” she said.

Dan Lerner has become known for his exploration of how positive psychology can affect the pursuit of world-class development, particularly how to leverage the advantage that a healthy psychological state can bring to performance excellence both at work and at home. Dan works with students, established and high-potential performing artists, athletes and numerous Fortune 500 companies and executives around the world helping them manage stress and anxiety, achieve well-being, uncover their core strengths and define and realize their own brand of success.

The general public is invited to join the campus community in attending Lerner’s upcoming Concord presentation at no charge. For additional information, please contact Angela Young at adyoung@concord.edu or 304-384-5262.

