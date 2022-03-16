ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie review: Don’t get into bed with Adrian Lyne’s bland Hulu thriller ‘Deep Water’

By MARK MESZOROS
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

“Deep Water” really shouldn’t have the made-for-television feel that plagues it. OK, essentially, that’s what it is, the movie being the latest release from Disney-owned 20th Century Studio to debut as a Hulu Original. Yet the talent behind the film — debuting Friday on the Disney-controlled...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Hulu Drops Trailer for Thriller Film 'Deep Water' Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ psychological thriller Deep Water is finally here. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, Deep Water follows Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Allen, a married couple who fall out of love with each other and begin harming those around them due to the mind games they play with each other.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
Petaluma 360

Hulu thriller ‘No Exit’ is gripping and intense

Directed by Damien Power and adapted from Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel of the same name, “No Exit” is a surprisingly suspenseful experience. Darby, brilliantly acted by Havana Rose Riu, is a drug addict teetering on the crossroads of relapse and recovery. Having learned her estranged mother has...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Deep Water’s Ana De Armas Was Definitely Concerned Audiences Would ‘Hate’ Her Character In The Sexy Thriller

A little over two years ago, critics and audiences got to watch Rian Johnson’s Knives Out for the first time, and movie-fans the world over fell hard for Ana de Armas. The young actor delivers a wonderful turn in the mystery, and it was thrilling to watch her earnest and moral character navigate around and survive the nest of vipers known as the Thrombey family. The performance was massive for her, solidifying her reputation as a sweet and charismatic big screen presence after her work in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, and last year she performed magic again as the peppy highlight of Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time To Die.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “Deep Water” dull, but great acting in “The Outfit”

It takes a lot of work to make murder boring. Somehow, though, “Deep Water” manages it. Premiering on Hulu this weekend, the movie drains most of the life out of the story of a deeply dysfunctional marriage turned homicidal. The cast is good, and the original story has plenty of tension, but director Adrian Lyne doesn’t care much about that. He’s too focused on a marriage that seems largely incomprehensible to those watching, and though he clearly cares a great deal he never finds a reason to make us do the same.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Tri-City Herald

Movie review: ‘The Outfit’ a gangster noir with expert craftsmanship

Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in London learning the art of cutting suits from fine cloth, and he wields his trusty old shears with the precision and confidence that comes from decades dedicated to his craft.
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

My worst moment: ‘Joe vs. Carole’ star Brian Van Holt can’t sing. Don’t ask him to. Really

On the Peacock drama “Joe vs. Carole,” which is based on the “Tiger King” docuseries, Brian Van Holt plays zookeeper John Reinke. “Like everybody else on the planet, I binge-watched the docuseries,” said Van Holt. “That was my introduction to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and the rest of the circus. But my favorite person happened to be John Reinke, who is the most levelheaded, the most grounded, the most practical person in that world.”
TV & VIDEOS
Tri-City Herald

Oscar winner Graham Moore puts new spin on mobster movie genre with ‘The Outfit’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Graham Moore wanted to bring new style to the mobster movie genre. The Columbia University graduate makes his directorial debut with “The Outfit,” a crime drama about a Chicago tailor whose primary customers are merciless gangsters. The story came together after Moore and co-writer Johnathan McClain...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Movie Review#Disney#Hulu Original
Tri-City Herald

Critics’ guide on what to watch this weekend

It's common for movies to begin with a great premise and then fall apart but Mariama Diallo's surprisingly poignant horror movie just keeps springing surprises on us. Regina Hall stars as the incoming "master" of a tony East Coast college who befriends a new student. Both Black, they bump up against a series of microaggressions in the mostly white school, where neither feels entirely welcome. Then, those aggressions turn macro in an insightful examination of race, class and historical trauma that recalls "Get Out." Friday, Amazon.
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Celebrate change of season with these 9 spring films

Fall movies are a thing, winter movies are definitely a thing, but spring movies? Spring is a distinctive season — not my favorite, but hey, we all do our own thing — and it's a little harder to pin down as a distinctive movie look. What is a spring movie, really, but a summer movie with a light sweater on? But I came up with three things that mean spring to me — cherry blossoms, baseball and hats — and found three lovely movies for each.
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Netflix announces 5 preschool-aged Dr. Seuss series

Horton is going to hear a Who at Netflix. The streaming service is expanding its programming for preschool students with five new animated Dr. Seuss series and specials, Netflix announced Tuesday. The new programs — “Horton Hears a Who!,” “The Sneetches,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Thidwick...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Movies
Tri-City Herald

Oscars producer Will Packer on the awards controversy: ‘I take wild swings’

LOS ANGELES — Eleven days out from the Academy Awards, the show's first-time producer, Will Packer, is running on pure adrenaline. Asked if anything is keeping him up at night as the telecast looms, he laughed. "Everything is keeping me up at night — all of it," he said. "But I'm feeling good, man. I'm excited."
CELEBRITIES
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Go-To Disney Movie…In Bed?

Aladdin. Merida. King Louie. There's a bottomless selection when it comes to iconic characters from Disney films throughout the years. If you had to, could you choose your absolute favorite?. That's exactly what's happened state by state, and we're about to find out who the Gem State treasures the most...
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Review: ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is not a bargain at any price

The new "Cheaper by the Dozen" feels less like a feature than a lengthy sitcom pilot. It's an assembly-line product scrubbed clean of personality. This is supposedly the third film iteration of the 1948 semiautobiographical novel of the same name, though it has nothing to do with previous versions apart from concerning an unusually large family. The names, occupations, period, ethnicities — even the number of children — all have changed (here "Dozen" apparently refers to 10 kids plus two adults, though there are sort of four adults, and that kills the title joke … whatever). This is a blended family with two saintly parents (Zach Braff as Paul and Gabrielle Union as Zoey) running a diner where most of the kids work.
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Kiefer Sutherland talks of touring, songwriting and new TV projects

ATLANTA — Kiefer Sutherland knows that when all is said and done, his acting career is what paid the bills and provided him his primary acclaim and adoration. But like his acting cohorts David Duchovny and Kevin Bacon, he derives sustenance and joy from performing his own songs in front of an audience. Sutherland is coming to Atlanta March 17 at Decatur’s Eddie Attic, which fits all of 165 people at full capacity. Sold out? Of course.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy