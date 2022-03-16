Movie review: Don’t get into bed with Adrian Lyne’s bland Hulu thriller ‘Deep Water’

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO