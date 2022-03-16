Woman facing murder charge for shooting death of daughter's father in Wyoming

Open murder charges have been authorized against a mother accused of shooting and killing her child’s father in Wyoming.

Sakina Muhammad will be arraigned Thursday on open murder and felony firearm charges.

According to court documents, police say Muhammad armed herself with a gun and shot Kwan Andre Winston one time in the arm and head on Sunday.

Investigators say they got a welfare check call from a woman looking to check on her daughter Sakina Muhammad.

Police say Muhammad was involved in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend who also lived in the home on Taft Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Winston dead.

Police say Muhammad took off with her 11-month-old daughter, Ayvah Nyre Winston, after killing Winston.

The two were found safe Monday morning.

Court records obtained by FOX 17 show that Winston was facing charges for allegedly assaulting Muhammad prior to the deadly shooting.

The two were ordered not to have contact with each other, according to court records, after Winston bonded out on charges of assault with Muhammad as the alleged victim.

On January 16, 2022, Winston was arrested for assault with the intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation with Muhammad listed as the victim.

That charge was reduced, and he was arraigned on January 19, 2022 charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Muhammad is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

