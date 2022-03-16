The original Winamp skin is selling as an NFT

This St. Patrick’s Day, you’re certainly in luck — that is, if you’re on the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds. That’s because Anker is currently selling the excellent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $129.99 on Amazon today, which is a $40 discount and the best price we’ve seen on the true wireless earbuds this year. These platform-agnostic earbuds deliver a lot of features and value for the price. We were impressed by their powerful sound quality as well as the fact they support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and multipoint Bluetooth, which allows you to connect them to two devices at once. That’s a feature not even Sony’s flagship 1000XM4 earbuds, which is our top pick for best noise-canceling earbuds, offer. However, while they do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them, which is why — although they’re good — they’re not the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds on the market. Read our review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO