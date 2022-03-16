ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The original Winamp skin is selling as an NFT

Cover picture for the articleWinamp will sell a non-fungible token (NFT) linked to its media player’s original 1997 graphical skin, becoming the latest company to blend nostalgia and crypto. Winamp will put the NFT up for auction through OpenSea between May 16th and May 22nd, followed by a separate sale of 1997 total NFTs based...

