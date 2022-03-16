ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Master of Light’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

By John DeFore
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhpVK_0eh8QVuE00

Not many stories of interrupting generational poverty involve Rembrandt. But in Master of Light , Rosa Ruth Boesten introduces us to George Anthony Morton, who developed his Classical painting skills during a decade in federal prison, then built a career he hopes will help family members see a life for themselves beyond the cycle of poverty, crime and jail.

Much is left unsaid in the beautifully shot doc, which will leave inquisitive viewers wanting many more specifics on both the family front and the artistic one. But sacrificing such detail allows Boesten to develop a more intimate emotional portrait of Morton, a subject whose thoughtful self-invention is affecting practically from the first scene.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Art-savvy viewers who raise an eyebrow at the film’s superlative title should put skepticism aside. The film itself doesn’t argue that this painter you’ve never heard of deserves a spot in the art-history pantheon, and in fact, we never even hear from a curator, critic or gallerist championing his work. Boesten doesn’t even bother to tell us if he’s able to make a living by painting, though it seems a very safe assumption. Instead, the beauty of that work and the seriousness with which he approaches it speak for themselves, and have taken him places his family could never have predicted.

Born to a 15 year-old girl whose mother was so continuously high she didn’t even realize her daughter was pregnant, Morton lived in a “neighborhood drug house” in Kansas City and was raised to make his living in that business. No surprise that he was busted and spent all of his twenties in federal prison. Somehow — Boesten doesn’t expect us to care how he came to art — he started making paintings in prison that were good enough they gave him leverage: Morton recalls using them, for instance, to justify a transfer to a less dangerous facility. After his release, he found his way to an art school in New York and further opportunities to study the history of painting.

Again, the movie declines to say how this happened, and how he won some perks we witness, like a chance to have Rembrandt’s The Night Watch to himself while other visitors to Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum must jostle with tourists for a glimpse. However things happened, Morton now finds himself living in Atlanta with a partner, Ashley, whose background is entirely different from his own. He’s raising a daughter, Nuri, whose distance from Morton’s family is revealed when she asks, early on, “Daddy, do you have a mother?”

He does, and dealing with her apparently presents constant emotional challenges. It’s unclear whether Morton has been in touch with his mother and siblings since his release, or if the trips we see to Kansas City were arranged for the sake of the film. Whatever the case, their conversations are fraught, with some family members strongly hinting at financial and practical needs while giving no assurance they’re done with the drug life. Boesten pays special attention to Morton’s nephew Treshon, an at-risk 11 year-old who seems very open to the wisdom his uncle shares.

The film balances these interactions against Morton’s private efforts to assure his own well-being. We watch several sessions with his therapist, talking through his “pretty unique kind of trauma,” then see him try to convince Ashley that he’s not wrong to keep helping the mother who placed him in harm’s way.

In fact, she may have done much worse: Mid-film, we learn she may have gotten herself out of trouble by giving authorities the information that put him in prison. Boesten’s failure to follow up on this is the doc’s most unforgivable omission. Instead, she offers extra scenes of Morton painting a portrait of his mom, giving her a dignity and depth most strangers probably don’t see. As Morton continues to seek ways to apply his classical training to the depiction of Black subjects, one suspects his biography will creep more and more onto the canvas, resulting in something more impressive than a gorgeous imitation of Rembrandt van Rijn’s brushwork.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

At what point did Nicolas Cage become not just an actor or movie star but an entire concept of big-screen performing, more successful in his taste-be-damned outbursts than Al Pacino, and beloved even — maybe especially — when he’s failing to do what we typically expect of actors, which is to make us forget it’s all an act? For this former Austinite, it was when the Dobie Theater programmed Vampire’s Kiss at midnight, allowing drunken UT freshmen to stumble from nearby Jester dorm, night after night, to watch him leap atop a desk and shout “THERE you are!” at Maria Conchita...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Winona Ryder in ‘The Cow’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

Hot on the heels of Pig, Lamb and Dog, and not to be confused with the more literally bovine-themed First Cow and Cow, The Cow casts Winona Ryder in a disposable thriller that coasts on the actress’ indefatigable charisma without doing anything to earn it. The SXSW premiere boasts an intriguing pedigree as the feature writing-directing debut of Eli Horowitz, co-creator of Homecoming (both the podcast and Amazon series). And like the excellent first season of that show, it has an elliptical, puzzle-like narrative structure and an ostensible interest in secrets, science, conspiracies and cover-ups. Alas, the similarities stop there. Notably,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

Harrowing, sad and inspiring in equal measures, the documentary Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down represents another solid piece of progressive [Jewish] feminist hagiography from directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the duo behind RBG. That Oscar-nominated documentary had the advantage of depicting an iconic story about a woman whose legacy was pretty well settled — while at the same time helping to spawn a cottage industry of badass Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorabilia. The new film, premiering at SXSW, focuses on a woman whose life and legacy are inherently more in-progress, which is triumphant in its own way, even if it results...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Richard Linklater
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Interview: The Cellar

Mention to Brendan Muldowney that his hellbound The Cellar is reminiscent of Lucio Fulci's mindbending supernatural horrors and he takes the compliment. "Except there's no gore," said the director said. "I made it so my daughter could see it." The feature, which received its world premiere at South by Southwest...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominee ‘Worst Person in the World’ Helps Revive U.S. Art House Box Office

Norway’s The Worst Person in the World has crossed the $2.7 million mark at the U.S. box office in advance of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, where it will compete for best international feature. While that may not seem like an eye-popping gross, it is in fact a major win for the revival of the art house box office. And it’s the most that any of the five films competing for the international feature Oscar have earned to date in the U.S. (or globally).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Licorice Pizza' Producer Sara Murphy on Paul Thomas Anderson's Nostalgic Depiction...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking

Watch a video of Introducing, Selma Blair writer-director Rachel Fleit accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking for the Discovery+ film, alongside Selma Blair. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Respect' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume DesignRaising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing' Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Review#Apollo
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for ‘Passing’

Watch a video of Passing writer-director Rebecca Hall accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding debut feature for the Netflix film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent FeatureRaising Our Voices: 'King Richard' Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Accumulation of Decades of Not Quite Shaking This Thing From My Past”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Belfast’ Duo Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds

Making Belfast, his semi-autobiographical eulogy to his childhood in the Northern Ireland capital during the Troubles of the late 1960s, was — understandably — a deeply emotional experience for Kenneth Branagh. But Ciarán Hinds, who the filmmaker brought on board to play his beloved grandfather (aka Pop), says that it was for him as well. Also born in Belfast — although in 1953, almost eight years earlier than Branagh — Hinds claims that he knew he was dealing with “something very special” within a few pages of reading the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterBenedict Cumberbatch Reflects on Working With Jane Campion: "She's Just Got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking

Watch a video of Raya and the Last Dragon writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daniel Dae Kim accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in animated filmmaking for the Disney film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing'Raising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent Feature Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Richard Linklater’s ‘Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

Few filmmakers have cast an eye back over childhood joys and growing pains with more piercing intimacy and resonant emotional connection than Richard Linklater in his sui generis masterwork, Boyhood. The writer-director returns to that territory — and also to animation — in a film that blends quirky imagination with rose-colored nostalgia, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. This free-flowing account of a big, rambunctious Houston family in the summer of 1969, living a stone’s throw from NASA at the height of the Space Race, is a lovingly crafted remembrance with a flavorful dash of fantasy. An ideal choice to premiere...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: Crows Are White

Does Crows Are White work because of its design, or in despite of it?. On second thought, “design” may be too intentional a word to describe this documentary-slash-personal-narrative; by director Ahsen Nadeem's own admission, he abandoned the project for years at a stretch and never intended to insert himself into the story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s Not Just Three Characters in a Room”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Don’t Look Up’ Director Adam McKay and Editor Hank Corwin

Adam McKay’s latest feature film, Don’t Look Up, imagines how things might play out if scientists discovered a deadly asteroid hurtling toward Earth. For a THR Presents conversation powered by Vision Media, Scott Feinberg moderated a discussion between the Oscar-nominated director and his longtime editor Hank Corwin.  Corwin and McKay have collaborated together on several films, including the Oscar-nominated Vice and The Big Short. “I had seen Hank’s work,” McKay said. “I wanted a specific style for The Big Short, that was this idea that we capture what it’s like to be alive now, where you’re with characters, but you’re also...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: Deadstream

If I am known for anything as a horror critic, it is my unflagging apathy towards horror-comedies. With a few notable exceptions – films like Tucker & Dale vs. Evil are too wonderful for even me to ignore – I find that most films cannot sustain the horror-comedy ratio for a full 90-minute runtime.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: The Pez Outlaw

The Pez Outlaw is odd: odd characters, odd story, and the oddest of sweet confections. It's part character study, part corporate-espionage thriller, and part exposition of a very specific flavor of candy-coated nerds. The whole thing revolves around Steve Glew, a self-professed nobody from Michigan who found himself in a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Respect’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume Design

Watch a video of Lawrence Davis, Stephanie “Stevie” Martin and Clint Ramos accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in hair, makeup and costume design for MGM’s Respect. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing' Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MAKEUP
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: Women Do Cry

Vesela Kazakova and Mina Mileva’s Women Do Cry takes a moment for every character to fall into place, but when all the women of the film gather around a table for lunch with the patriarch of the family, suddenly everything clicks. There’s something about sharing a meal that instantly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Umma’ Star Fivel Stewart Learned To Do Stunts Before Ever Riding a Bike

Much like her character in the supernatural horror film Umma, Fivel Stewart had a rather unique upbringing. In Iris K. Shim’s feature directorial debut, Stewart plays a sheltered teenager named Chris, who lives on an electricity-free beekeeping farm with her Korean mother, Amanda (Sandra Oh). Stewart could easily relate to her character since she grew up on a ranch and was homeschooled for most of her life. However, because she spent so much time horseback riding near her ranch, Stewart never actually learned to ride a bike until a scene in Umma, where her character bikes to and from a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Greg Berlanti on Incoming Warner Boss and the Ubiquity of Superheroes

Growing up as a kid outside of New York City, Greg Berlanti and his family feasted on Norman Lear’s television shows during the late 1970s and ’80s. On March 19, Berlanti himself — Hollywood’s most prolific TV producer — will receive the prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony. The honor recognizes the impact a person has made on the art and craft of television. In the case of Berlanti, his dizzying array of credits includes Dawson’s Creek — which featured network TV’s first same-sex kiss between men — Riverdale, Brothers & Sisters, Arrow,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy