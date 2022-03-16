ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Rock 'n' Soul 10th Anniversary Premiere set for March 22

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiSX0_0eh8QN5e00

The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, along with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the new Shelby County Music Advisory Commission, will host an advance screening of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame 10th Anniversary Television Broadcast Tuesday, March 22.

The world premiere begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre. The screening will feature Memphis’ extensive musical history and highlight the Hall of Fame’s most exciting moments over the past decade.

Announcement of the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees will follow the screening.

Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Executive Director John Doyle said the commemoration will capture Memphis’ artistic scope of influence on the evolution of both Memphis-based music and music worldwide.

“The musicians featured in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame have made this city a household name in almost every country on the planet,” Doyle said. “Their music made Memphis a global destination. It cemented a permanent foundation for our musicians today and for the next 60 years to stand on, regardless of genre.”

Harris feels the event will appropriately recognize Memphis’ past, present and future as a cultural cornerstone of music and the arts.

“Youth in town deserve to know about the artists, musicians and engineers who not only made us the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, soul and the blues, but also paved the way for the famous rappers and singers they know and love today,” Harris said.

Harris added: “I’m grateful to the leadership at the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum for ensuring that our rich music legacy is celebrated.”

Proceeds from the event will support the work of the Memphis Rock ‘n' Soul Museum and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Tickets are on sale now.

The event is scheduled for national release on Circle Network March 31, the Hall of Fame’s 10th Anniversary.

