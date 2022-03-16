ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Diner In Arizona

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What makes a diner great? Is it the unlimited coffee refills? The selection of pie slices? The ability to order a burger for breakfast?

If you have a diner you frequent and want to try something new, or if you are trying to find the best diner in your state, look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best diner in every state . Here's what they said about it:

Every state has them: places to perch at the counter for a slice of pie and a bottomless cup of coffee, ‘new-school’ diners that take comfort food to new levels and retro places where you can slide into a booth and order a burger for breakfast. From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state.

In Arizona , the best diner is Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman. Here's what the food site had to say about the diner:

This delightfully ramshackle and busily decorated roadside diner is a favourite stop for travellers following the historic Route 66, and it has its own exciting stories to tell. Delgadillo’s Snow Cap was built using scrap materials in 1953 and the interior matches the façade with a jumble of Americana signs and decor filling the walls and shelves. Thankfully, the food – from burgers to burritos – is less ramshackle. The malts and milkshakes are glorious, as are the tacos.

Delgadillo's Snow Cap is located at 301 AZ-66 in Seligman.

To read the full list of the best diner in every state, click here .

Comments / 0

