The Florida Panthers are already one of the best teams in all the NHL. However, that did not stop them from improving significantly before the trade deadline. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers agreed to trade superstar Claude Giroux to the Panthers. In exchange, Florida sent back quite the package. The Flyers will receive forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in either the 2024 NHL Draft or the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Giroux, Florida also received forward prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO