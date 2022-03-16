ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

High school shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet still in her skull

By Justin Surrency, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JeK5_0eh8Q0sC00

DES MOINES, Iowa ( WHO ) – Miriam Montiel and Reyes Ortega have been by their daughter’s hospital bed around the clock since she was shot last Monday on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kemery Ortega’s will to survive isn’t without a parent’s pain. “They couldn’t get the bullet out of her head. The bullet is still there,” said Kemery’s mother Miriam Montiel.

“When I saw the incision on her head and seeing how much she struggles and how much her life changed all of a sudden, it has been heartbreaking,” said Montiel.

Police: With age of suspects in East High shooting, guns shouldn’t even be part of the conversation

She said doctors gave her daughter long odds in her recovery. “Her speech was going to be affected. At least that’s what the surgeon said.”

Ortega’s mother has documented her daughter’s progress in jaw-dropping videos. Kemery is walking and talking.

“It was amazing to see her waking up, and as soon as she opened her eyes, she looked at me and she waved at me. With that strength, that’s when I felt hope in my heart,” Montiel said.

Ortega was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit Monday, exactly one week after the shooting.

“The words [doctors] were saying is that you don’t see this happening very often and that’s why they were calling her a miracle,” said Montiel.

Kemery’s father Reyes Ortea was on his way to East High when the shooting happened.

9 killed after university golf team involved in deadly crash

“I felt angry, I felt anxious and desperate,” he said.

“He was about to pick her up,” said Montiel. “He was driving and was real close to the school when the patrols came and they closed the streets.”

When Kemery awoke from surgery the day after being shot, her first concerns shocked even her mother. Kemery, a senior at East High School, simply cared about graduating on time with her classmates.

One person was was killed in the shooting and another remains in critical condition. Six juveniles have been jailed for their roles in the shootings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WBRE

Hazleton police searching for stabbing suspect

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue. Police say they located the victim on arrival […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Skull#East High School#The Intensive Care Unit#Un
WBRE

One injured, two charged in Tremont assault

TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is in the hospital after an attack Friday evening.   Schuylkill Haven State Police could not provide any names at this time but told Eyewitness News that two individuals are being charged with aggravated assault following the Friday night attack.   State Police say the victim is in stable […]
TREMONT, PA
WBRE

Two dead after weekend crash in Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Saturday afternoon Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to a two car accident in Tobyhanna.   It happened Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna. Once on scene, police say they determined that one of the vehicles involved, a Hyundai with three juvenile passengers, […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Police: Man gets away with cash after Kingston armed robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue Friday for a report of an armed robbery. Police say they responded to the store just after 3:00 p.m. after a man threatened the clerk with a gun and got away with cash. They say the suspect […]
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Larksville Police look to identify suspected shooters

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Larksville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting at Saint John’s Baptist Church. Police say on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. a black male was caught on camera firing a gun. After which he fled south toward the direction of Fifth Street. Officers […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to murder of 97-year-old woman

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleads guilty Friday to the third-degree murder of a 97-year-old woman that occurred in 2013. The Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News, Anthony Spudis, 39, of Nanticoke, entered the plea in Luzerne County court Friday. DA Sanguedolce states Spudis is pleading guilty […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dupont police scam warning for false arrest warrant

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont Police released a scam alert for residents who may receive a letter regarding an arrest warrant. According to the Dupont Borough Police Department, they have received many claims of residents around the area receiving an arrest warrant letter. Police are advising that the letter is not an official arrest warrant […]
DUPONT, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg police arrest man in stolen car theft

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County. According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021. Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dog thrown out of car, rescued in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dog is recovering at a local animal shelter after it was thrown out of a moving car in Luzerne County. Police are investigating who is responsible for dumping the dog Thursday night in Wright Township. After an apparent life of neglect, the dog is getting a second chance at finding […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy