Nic Cage got asked if he would return and play Ghost Rider for Marvel again. He delivered an amazing dodge to the question and kept it moving. The Hollywood Reporter asked the Unbearable Wight of Massive Talent star about this during a recent interview. He's aware of all the noise, but isn't interested in igniting a wave of fan speculation. (Unfortunately, any talking about it at all is likely to accomplish the same goals.) Cage still has a lot of affection for the role, those movies and the character overall. Does that mean we'll see him play the Spirit of Vengeance again? Who knows? One thing is for certain though. With the Multiverse wide open for both DC Comics and Marvel, these kinds of questions are only going to become more prevalent for beloved actors that have worn a cape or a mask int he past. So, they need to get their stories straight now before the real wave begins.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO