Dogtown’s Irish Festival returns this St. Patrick’s Day

ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, and Dogtown loves to celebrate.

This is the first festival since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.

Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities will begin at 6 a.m. About 100 neighborhood floats will meet at 8 a.m., but the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade doesn’t start until 11 a.m. The Irish Festival begins at 9 a.m. The festival will have food, drinks, music, and more. The Irish Festival ends at 6 p.m. and then Tamm Avenue businesses close at 8 p.m.

Much of the celebration is anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The parish kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a special mass located at 6401 Wade Avenue. Then there is a special ceremony in the St. James Parish Center to tap the first keg and pour a Guinness Stout as the first beer of the holiday. The band Red Headed Strangers will play live music at the ceremony. The first serving of the St. James’ famous corned beef and cabbage dinners will also be handed out.

Thursday’s festivities are split up into zones. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. This is at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opens at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. There will also be corned beef and cabbage dinners served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. St. James will have multiple beverage and food stands open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opens at 8 a.m. with a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event go to St. James.

The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza is located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There will be displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage is located there too. It will have traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.

The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone is located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage is located at Clayton and Art Hill. It will have live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area begins and 9:00 AM and closes promptly by 6:00 PM.

Beads will not be distributed at the parade due to safety concerns from organizers.

Dogtown United is a non-profit led by the community and business leaders, and the Hibernians was launched in 2018.

