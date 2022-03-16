Arts center to host filmmaking workshop

Calhoun Community College staff member David Nemeth will host a student workshop on filmmaking at 3 p.m. March 24 in the Performing Arts Building's Recital Hall at the Alabama Center for Arts in downtown Decatur.

The workshop will feature the premiere screening for Nemeth's local feature film, “Role Model.”

According to Nemeth, the workshop and screening will provide information to Calhoun students who are interested in learning more about filmmaking, as well as how to create one from start to finish.

“Creating films has been a long-time passion of mine, and my goal with this workshop is to provide attendees with tips and tricks I wish I had known early on,” Nemeth said.