Theater review: ‘Hadestown’ is just the story we need in these Hades-ish times

"After eight seasons, Black-ish is wrapping up its award-winning tenure," says Stereo Williams. "The sitcom from Kenya Barris has enjoyed a strong run, having debuted at the height of the Obama era and helping rejuvenate sitcoms with African-American leads. But where does the show stand, legacy-wise, in the annals of Black American television? Black-ish has a legacy that is unique to its time and voice, but it most definitely sits among the most definitive sitcoms we’ve ever had. And that’s even while acknowledging that the show has always had its detractors. When Black-ish debuted in 2014, there was cause for such skepticism. Some people were put off by the name; others dismissed the premise. The show was presented as a series about an upper-class dad (Andre 'Dre' Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson) fighting to keep his family 'Black' amidst a sea of Sherman Oaks whiteness, and in the age of Trayvon Martin, with Black Lives Matter still a new and revolutionary slogan, a lot of folks scoffed. But Black-ish felt timely."

