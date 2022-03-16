ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Theater review: ‘Hadestown’ is just the story we need in these Hades-ish times

By Dominic P. Papatola
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in paradoxical times, and so it seems fitting that the musical “Hadestown” is touring the country: Seldom will you have such fun watching a story set in such awful circumstances. In this updating of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the music and the setting...

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PC Gamer

A Musical Story review

Great music, delivered in frustratingly bitty form. A clever rhythm game that doesn't mesh with its prominent story. What is it? A rhythm game following the guitarist of a 1970s rock band. Expect to pay: £11.39/$15. Release date: Out now. Developer: Glee-Cheese Studio. Publisher: Digerati. Reviewed on: Intel Core...
VIDEO GAMES
The Day

Lives of Our Times: Theater Under the Shell brings live theater to community

Joyce Beauvais, a master of theater and comedy, lived in New York City performing, directing and producing hundreds of shows for 29 years both on and off Broadway. As an equity actor Beauvais worked with some of the best and brightest in the theater world. In New York City, she ran Chez Beauvais Restaurant and Cabaret (from 1986-1991). Along with friend Ronny Whyte and partner, uber-agent Jack Rollins, she highlighted the greatest of jazz talent. She introduced young artists who blossomed into jazz stars.
EAST LYME, CT
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘The Batman’ flies into theaters to save the day

BAXTER — “The Batman” is a force to be reckoned with — both in the fictional world of the DC Comics superhero and in Hollywood. The latest and (grittiest) big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader starring Robert Pattinson grossed $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Daily Californian

Everyone has a story. We just need to listen.

As I arrive for my interview with TreaH Cleaves, a few minutes late, I see her struggling to carry a few boxes in from her car. I walk over and help her take a box of books inside. Sitting on top, I notice Alexander Pope’s “Essay on Man.” She’s remarkably hospitable: She invites me to sit down; she offers me a Cloud Water; and after a few minutes, we begin the interview. One of her dogs, Island, sits next to her until the end, and I can hear Nicole, her other dog, in the bedroom. They’re sisters, turning 13 in June. She opens the window to let the breeze in. We spend the next 45 minutes together while she chronicles stories about her family, shows me photographs and makes jokes.
BERKELEY, CA
Primetimer

Black-ish should be considered among the all-time great Black sitcoms

"After eight seasons, Black-ish is wrapping up its award-winning tenure," says Stereo Williams. "The sitcom from Kenya Barris has enjoyed a strong run, having debuted at the height of the Obama era and helping rejuvenate sitcoms with African-American leads. But where does the show stand, legacy-wise, in the annals of Black American television? Black-ish has a legacy that is unique to its time and voice, but it most definitely sits among the most definitive sitcoms we’ve ever had. And that’s even while acknowledging that the show has always had its detractors. When Black-ish debuted in 2014, there was cause for such skepticism. Some people were put off by the name; others dismissed the premise. The show was presented as a series about an upper-class dad (Andre 'Dre' Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson) fighting to keep his family 'Black' amidst a sea of Sherman Oaks whiteness, and in the age of Trayvon Martin, with Black Lives Matter still a new and revolutionary slogan, a lot of folks scoffed. But Black-ish felt timely."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anaïs Mitchell
Person
Fred Schneider
Person
Levi Kreis
Deadline

’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on 10 Dates, a sequel to the well-received interactive movie 5 Dates. Shot in June 2020 after being conceptualized during lockdown, the original starred Mandip Gill and Georgia Hirst in an interactive rom-com story that allowed viewers to create their own narrative through various choices; the script was 350 pages long. The project was available across platforms including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, and according to producers Good Gate Media it was in profit two months afer its release in November 2020. The larger budget sequel will take place in the...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

A Closer Look at the Best Costume Design Oscar Nominees

Disney’s live-action film “Cruella” serves as an origin story for the animation. Before infamous villain Cruella de Vil was poaching puppies for fur coats, she was a young grifter (and aspiring fashion designer) in the ’70s London punk rock scene. Emma Stone stars as the titular character — birth name Estella — in her young adult years, when she is hired to work for esteemed fashion designer The Baroness, portrayed by Emma Thompson. The film’s costume designer Jenny Beavan, OBE, has been nominated for the Academy Award 10 times — and she won twice, for “Room With a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” “The story was strong, the characters were great,” says Beavan of the appeal of “Cruella.” “It was a wonderful challenge, and it was something different. I hadn’t really done the period and I hadn’t done that kind of Disney [film].”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Orpheus#Orleanians#Persephone#Covid
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Elle

Kim Kardashian Is Excited About Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official recently, and it sounds like things might be getting even more serious than social media confirmation. A source told E! News that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West have not yet met Davidson, but he gets along with her adult family members.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy