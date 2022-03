KALAMAZOO, MI – All contact with Woods Lake should be avoided after sewage spilled into it. A sanitary sewer pipe broke at 2435 Kensington Drive, at Woods Lake, and about 5,500 gallons of sewage overflowed, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The overflow was found around 6:15 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the southwest end of the lake.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO