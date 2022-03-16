Meet Winston, an endangered bongo calf new to the Denver Zoo

This is Winston, an eastern bongo calf born at the Denver Zoo on March 5. Denver Zoo courtesy

The Denver Zoo welcomed a critically endangered eastern bongo calf named Winston.

The bongo was born on March 5 to parents Fern and Howard. Although Winston has been running around and is fully of energy, he primarily has been kept in his stall with his mother, said Jake Kubié, a spokesman for the zoo.

Kubié said as the weather warms up, zoo keepers will begin integrating Winston with the rest of the zoo's herd.

According to the White Oak Conservation, an estimated fewer than 200 eastern bongos live in the wild. The animal originates from the mountainous regions in Kenya.