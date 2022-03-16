ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Meet Winston, an endangered bongo calf new to the Denver Zoo

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V10Z7_0eh8MzlO00
This is Winston, an eastern bongo calf born at the Denver Zoo on March 5. Denver Zoo courtesy

The Denver Zoo welcomed a critically endangered eastern bongo calf named Winston.

The bongo was born on March 5 to parents Fern and Howard. Although Winston has been running around and is fully of energy, he primarily has been kept in his stall with his mother, said Jake Kubié, a spokesman for the zoo.

Kubié said as the weather warms up, zoo keepers will begin integrating Winston with the rest of the zoo's herd.

According to the White Oak Conservation, an estimated fewer than 200 eastern bongos live in the wild. The animal originates from the mountainous regions in Kenya.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Country 99.1

Namaste: Watch Elephants Do Yoga At The Denver Zoo

When you think of elephants you think big, heavy, maybe intimidating while being cute at the same time but something that never ever crossed my mind was flexible. However, at least with this elephant at the Denver Zoo, I may and we all may need to rewire our brains in terms of our thoughts on elephants and what we think we know about the world's largest land animal after seeing this impressive display of yoga at the Denver Zoo.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Oldest primate at Denver Zoo celebrates milestone birthday

DENVER — Denver Zoo is home to more than 3,600 animals, and the very oldest primate of them all just celebrated a milestone birthday. Bailey turned 40 years old, and the zoo's staff couldn't let the moment pass without some fanfare. Bailey, who was born March 15, 1982, is a five-time mother and the matriarch of the zoo's family of hooded capuchins.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Fox47News

Czech zoo names endangered baby rhino Kyiv

Zoo officials in the Czech Republic have named an endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby rhinoceros in honor of a Ukrainian city amid the ongoing Russian invasion. According to the Associated Press, the zoo named the baby, born on March 4, Kyiv, because it's "another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes."
ANIMALS
KARK

Zoo & A: Meet Roux

They’re shiny & black with small yellow spots. Secretive in nature, they hide under logs & rocks. Walking in woods, there’s no need for a fright. They’re scary to many, but mainly misunderstood. What do you think it is? You get one guess – make it good....
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bongo#The Zoo#Critically Endangered#The Denver Zoo#Eastern#Denverzoo
FOX8 News

Meet some tiny new arrivals at the NC Zoo!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The newest animals at the North Carolina Zoo are also some of the smallest! Three mouse lemurs moved to the zoo earlier this year from the Duke Lemur Center in Durham.  The Duke Lemur Center works towards lemur conservation and recently welcomed a celebrity new arrival of their own. In today’s […]
DURHAM, NC
WLWT 5

Meet Garrett! Indiana zoo introduces new baby binturong

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A zoo in Indiana is introducing an adorable baby binturong to the public. The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana, posted photos of its baby binturong named Garrett to Facebook on Wednesday. A binturong is also known as a bearcat and it...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy