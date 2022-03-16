There's still time to trim your perennials (and get a little sun, too)

Spring is about to arrive.

This Sunday, at 10:33 a.m Central time, the amount of light and dark is equal. The springtime equinox signals the end of winter. Which doesn’t mean we won’t have another lovely spring snow, a howling wind, or even a blizzard.

Though planting the garden is not quite on the calendar yet, it is a great time to get out in the sun and trim some perennials that have been catching the snow for winter beauty, but are waving now in the March winds.

Trimming perennials is different from pruning trees. You don’t need an electric saw, but knowing the two different hand-pruning tools is important.

The bypass pruner is for cutting at a 45-degree angle on a live plant. The anvil pruner blades meet each other and, if used on a live plant, may leave a bruise or simply kill the plant. Use it for dead wood.

Dead wood? It all looks dead now but scratch a stem and if it shows green, it is alive. New buds are forming, though you may need to look hard to find them.

Roses: If you have Knock Out roses, the pruning is easy. Late March is the ideal time as the new growth is starting.

Look for broken or weak stems and cut them to the ground. My sources say then cut all the stems down to about 12 inches. That may seem drastic if you are already seeing lots of green, but the blooms later will show you did the right thing.

Hybrid and old roses are treated about the same, though I always encourage checking with a source in books, on the internet, or by calling the Hortline at Johnson County Extension.

English roses need about the same care, though the first year you may want to cut only those branches that are dead, bent or crooked.

Hydrangea: Hydrangeas can be tricky. Some grow on new wood each year and others on old wood.

If you have the old wood variety (mopheads, lacecaps), prune in the spring. There may be new buds that are almost invisible. Clip enough to make it look neat but restrain yourself, because vigorous clipping will destroy the buds and you will have a nice green plant but no flowers.

Remove the spent blossoms in the summer right after blooming. Or leave them for winter interest, then deadhead in the spring. It should make pruning easier without the spent flowers in the way.

If you are new to growing hydrangeas, I would suggest you read as much as you can on pruning. If your neighbor has good luck, ask for advice. Or call the Johnson County Extension hortline at 319-337-2145

Clematis: Clematis is a favorite of mine and many others, too, I’m sure. Their spring flowers are bright and cheerful and profuse — just what we need on a late spring morning.

Clematis is called the “Queen of the Climbers” because of the colors, shapes, long flowering, and tolerance to conditions and climates.

However, they must be pruned at the right time. Light clipping in the spring on last year's wood can be sufficient. Late bloomers that flower on new wood may need hard pruning in late winter.

Sweet Autumn Clematis is a favorite of mine. You see more of it each fall.

Sometimes it just seems to appear over fences and trellis without much fanfare. But then it grows into a pure white treat in late August and into the fall.

Prune after the blooming in the fall and cut it down to one foot from the ground. It will be green all summer just waiting to surprise you.

Note: If you missed the Project GREEN Sunday Forums, you can see them in their entirety by going to YouTube and putting Project GREEN Iowa City in the search. They should pop up.

And: It's still too early to work in your garden! Let that soil warm up.