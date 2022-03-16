Sports betting jumps first hurdle to legalization in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The effort to legalize sports betting in Kentucky jumped its first hurdle at the state capitol Wednesday. The House Licensing Committee easily approved a series of gambling bills that now await their first vote on the House floor.

“It will make Kentucky the place in North America to wager,” Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger) said.

Koenig has unsuccessfully championed sports betting legislation in the legislature for several years, but he could have shot this session. Koenig is sponsoring three bills. The first will legalize sports betting, the second will modernize Kentucky’s pari-mutuel wagering, and the third will create a problem-gaming trust.

“When you go to a bookie and they have a good weekend and you go to collect and your bookie doesn’t want to pay you, where do you go? What recourse do you have? The answer is none,” Koenig said.

Koenig said millions of dollars are already illegally gambled on games, and if the law is passed there will now be government protections.

The pari-mutuel wagering bill will level out Kentucky’s tax rate on different types of wagers placed (in person, mobile, out-of-state, etc.) and Koenig said it will generate an additional $20 million for the Commonwealth’s general fund over the next 2 to 3 years on top of what is already collected.

“There’s three different tax rates currently, they range from one-half of one percent to three percent and we make them all one and a half percent,” he said.

Koenig showed the committee a PowerPoint with a breakdown of some of the other parts of the bill.

“HB 607 is a result of the Pari-mutuel wagering task force that met in the 2021 interim after the passage of SB 120. This bill does the following:

Taxes EVERY pari-mutuel wager at 1.5%.

Changes the distribution of live and HR taxes to direct more toward the general fund

– Directs funds to the University of Kentucky and BCCS equine industry

programs.

– Eliminates the admission tax.

– Includes language to require the KHRC to be self funding

– Requires the operators to maintain a self-exclusion list and share that list

with KHRC for other operators to use.

– Eliminates breakage

– Allows KTDF funds to be used for claiming races.”

Koenig’s third bill establishing a problem gaming trust was pointed to by opponents as a very reason why such gambling laws should not be passed by the General Assembly.

“If a multi-million dollar fund and government program are needed to undo just some of the harms of this bill and others, wouldn’t Kentuckians be better off without it,” The Family Foundation President David Walls asked the committee.

Walls is opposed to the bill on moral grounds and said it will do nothing but impoverish Kentucky’s poor and shift their money to the gambling industry.

“You hear about these, on many of these bills the parade of horribles that will occur if passed. And well I think most of the time if not all the time those parade of horribles never show up”

Koenig acknowledged there are costs but said those costs exist now in the forms of other gaming in the state. The problem gaming trust would be funded with the remaining $75 million from a 2011 lawsuit settlement against PokerStars gambling site. Koenig said he saw an opportunity and thought of no better way to use the money than to address the state’s own issues in this area.

“If managed properly, it should take care of Kentucky’s needs in this regard in perpetuity. If not, it will be hundreds of years,” he said.

Lawmakers did have some disagreement over legislation by Rep. Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) banning so-called “gray” gaming machines. A committee substitute by Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) failed to instead tax and regulate them. Originally these bills were rolled into one large omnibus bill, instead, they were heard by the committee separately. Regardless, Koenig said he still believes they’re a package deal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.