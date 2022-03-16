Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales
In this episode of our new series 'Ask Marc,' the serial entrepreneur and mentor breaks down common hurdles all entrepreneurs face.
In this episode of our new series 'Ask Marc,' the serial entrepreneur and mentor breaks down common hurdles all entrepreneurs face.
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.https://www.entrepreneur.com/
Comments / 0