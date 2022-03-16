Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Financial independence is defined as the ability to manage one's finances in such a way that adequate funds accumulate over time to meet more than one's fundamental needs. However, most of the times people especially youngsters don’t have adequate knowledge about finances for which it is a great idea to get coaching. One such entrepreneur who is a master in the field is Mike Barron. He is the founder of Closer Academy where he trains aspiring people to achieve success and financial freedom by mastering the art of selling high ticket deals.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO