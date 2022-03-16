ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27z3Lv_0eh8MoId00

In this episode of our new series 'Ask Marc,' the serial entrepreneur and mentor breaks down common hurdles all entrepreneurs face.

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Daily Record

Marc Randolph Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Lorraine Kiernan Randolph (m. 1987) Marc Randolph is a very successful and renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and consultant hailing from Chappaqua in New York. He is famous worldwide for establishing the top-rated company called Netflix alongside another entrepreneur Reed Hastings which was meant to be home delivery of a movie company. Still, with technology and the internet, Netflix has grown into the world’s most loved online streaming platform with a wide variety of movies and shows to watch from.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Entrepreneur

The Biggest Update To This Life-changing App

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Motiday is one of the most popular motivational applications in the App Store. It provides exclusive content, helping users get inspired and find solutions through life-changing stories. The application allows users to share their own experiences of overcoming various difficult periods of their lives and to learn from others through sharing ideas, solutions, stories, and achievements.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Randolph
Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Trains Individuals To Expand Their Financial Horizons

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Financial independence is defined as the ability to manage one's finances in such a way that adequate funds accumulate over time to meet more than one's fundamental needs. However, most of the times people especially youngsters don’t have adequate knowledge about finances for which it is a great idea to get coaching. One such entrepreneur who is a master in the field is Mike Barron. He is the founder of Closer Academy where he trains aspiring people to achieve success and financial freedom by mastering the art of selling high ticket deals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woo#Investors
Entrepreneur

What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?

A 4.5% jump during yesterday’s session meant shares of high fashion retailer Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) were among the better performing stocks on a day that saw the major indices continue to rally off this week’s lows. While they were certainly buoyed by the boost in optimistic sentiment that was prevalent throughout the market, a fresh upgrade from JPMorgan made sure they made the most of it.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now

In 2022, we've received stock split announcements from some of the biggest tech companies in the world, Amazon and Alphabet. While the news has been met with underwhelming reactions thus...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Entrepreneur

Sketching The Future OF Voice Automation

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Skit, a SaaS-based voice automation company, was founded in 2016 by Akshay Deshraj and Sourabh Gupta. The platform aims to enhance customer experience and engagement through intelligent voice conversations. It was born out of the desire to help brands extend services to the next billion e-consumers while providing a solution to the language barrier in India.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Spice Story Raises Pre-Series A round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Spice Story, a Mumbai-based startup firm, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from Agility Ventures, Maxar.vc, Nafa capital and FMCG leaders, among others. The funds will be used to build distribution networks and to scale the online...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

GPS Renewables Raises Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru-based bioenergy technology firm, has closed its Series B funding from Neev Fund II, managed by SBICap Ventures. The latest round of funding will be used towards R&D and to support GPS Renewables’ next phase of growth and expansion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Foodtech Unicorn Licious Raises $150 Million in Series F2

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Foodtech Unicorn Licious has raised $150 million in Series F2, led by Amansa Capital, Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I. The round comes six months after the company became a unicorn. Existing investors have also participated in the round along with prominent angel investors including Nithin & Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt’s Aman Gupta and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy