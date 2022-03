Most people know Facebook's dorm-room origin story. But according to Mark Zuckerberg, you might have learned the wrong lesson from it. On a recent episode of the "Lex Fridman Podcast," hosted by MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg said his initial ability to launch Facebook back in 2004 wasn't because he dropped out of college or abandoned any of his other interests. Rather, the Meta CEO said, it was due to the personal connections he made while he was still in school.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO