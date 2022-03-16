ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Magistrate finds probable cause in 12-year old cold case

By Harper Emch
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – After opening arguments from the prosecution and defense, a Magistrate ruled Wednesday, March 16, 2022, there was probable cause in the case of Michael Wiseman, who was charged with the murder of Crystal Cantrell .

Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch came before Magistrate William Holroyd for his preliminary hearing. Wiseman has been charged with homicide in the case of 36-year-old Crystal Cantrell, whose body was discovered Aug. 10, 2010 in Mercer County on Gardner Road.

VA report recommends closing Beckley VAMC, building more modern facilities in Beckley, Summersville

The investigation into Crystal Cantrell’s murder began August 6, 2010. Investigators said her body was found along the Bluestone River. Her death was declared a homicide by the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

