Remarkable Women: DJ Sutterfield
Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
