ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Remarkable Women: DJ Sutterfield

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFqrL_0eh8JOnK00

Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Record breaking sales at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Past President and Chairman of the Board and current Executive Committee member Don D. Jordan and family made the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary one for the history books, with their historic $1 million purchase of the Grand Champion Steer at the Rodeo’s 2022 Junior Market Steer Auction on […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University presents annual spring concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire in Brady, Texas

BRADY, Texas – Brady Fire/EMS Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of South College Street on Saturday, March 20, 2022. Roads in the immediate area will be closed as firefighter deploy ground lines and battle the fire. The public is advised to avoid the area at this time. This is a […]
BRADY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Marcos, TX
Entertainment
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Marcos, TX
Sports
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 18, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 18, 2022. As of Friday’s report, there is no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Jerod

Meet 10-year-old Jerod. He’s a passionate and smart young boy who makes excellent grades in school who excels in subjects like science and math. Jerod is detail-oriented and likes to stay busy. He would rather be outside playing than watching TV. He enjoys basketball and swimming and wants to be a police officer when he […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University to host Ukraine Roundtable Event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host an informational roundtable discussion about the current situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 101 of the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled “Energy, Security and Propaganda: A Roundtable Discussion,” the event is free and open to the public. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Fire ignites off US 87 North

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek, Carlsbad and Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire that ignited off the 6000 block of US 87 North around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th. According to the Grape Creek VFD, the fire had come within a few feet of a trailer park and other buildings […]
CARLSBAD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Governor Abbot speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbot spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Coleman County family loses everything in Glen Cove fire

GLEN COVE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smoldering ash and rubble are all that remains of Jen Davis’ in-laws’ home, caught in the path of the Glen Cove Fire. “[I’m] still in shock that there’s not a house there anymore,” Davis uttered. The Glen Cove fire originally began Monday, March 14, and first responders had contained most […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texans urged to prepare for potential wildfire outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The Texas A&M Forest Service says these areas include the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions. High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

SBTC Disaster Relief responds to Eastland Complex Fire

CARBON, Texas – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) have been sent to Eastland County to respond to the wildfires, according to a release from the SBTC on Saturday, March 19, 2022. According to the release, a team began serving breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon […]
EASTLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. designates future I-27 part of Interstate Highway System

LUBBOCK, Texas – The designation of future Interstate 27 (I-27) became official on Tuesday, March 15 as President Biden signed into law the appropriation bill. The designation recognizes the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System. “I am very excited that the I-27 highway expansion […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Drought Monitor: Texas drought conditions continue to worsen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Drought Monitor and Texas Water Development Board released the latest drought report for the State of Texas on Tuesday, March 15 2022. Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions continue to expand throughout the state. Drought conditions in the Concho Valley remain consistent with past week’s report, with most of the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Gunshot victim taken to Shannon Thursday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, March 17th around 3:30 p.m., the San Angelo Police Department received a call about a victim suffering from a gunshot to the chest, located in a house on the 900 block of Crenshaw Street. The 16-year-old patient was transported to Shannon Medical Center. Their condition is currently unknown. According […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy