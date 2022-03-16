ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

PHOTOS: Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia hosts Savannah’s parade grand marshal

By WSAV Staff, Bunny Ware
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

The Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia welcomed Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade grand marshal Danny Powers and other guests Tuesday night.

WSAV News 3

Police presence to increase for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are spreading out across the city this holiday weekend to make sure that people celebrate safely and that all alcohol sales are legal. It’s been a fairly laid-back day in Savannah just 24 hours after the St. Patrick’s Day parade. However, the work is not over for SPD. They’re […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro hosts food drop-off for families in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Families in need of food lined up early Saturday morning in Statesboro for a free drive-thru food drop. Volunteers loaded boxes of food to feed 1000 families two meals per day for five to seven days. Organizers say the need has remained steady throughout the pandemic. “Especially with what everybody’s going […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Warm welcome for servicemembers at Savannah St. Pat’s parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over two years have passed since St. Patrick’s Day paradegoers overtook the City of Savannah. While everyone is excited to get back out for the festivities, it’s even more special for those in uniform. “It’s pretty amazing. I’ve marched in the parade twice before, 2015 and 2016, the reaction from the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Out-of-towners revel in St. Patrick’s Day festivities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Big crowds of people were all throughout the city welcoming back the St. Patrick’s Day tradition. Some people took a quick drive down the street to get here, but others buckled up for hours-long road trips and flights. WSAV News 3’s Brian Rea met people from all over today – some […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 seriously injured after cutting at Savannah gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A cutting incident at a gas station left one person seriously injured, according to Savannah police. Police say a person was cut by someone Sunday morning at the Pump-N-Go located in the 2300 block of Ogeechee Road. According to detectives, the incident appears to have happened during a domestic violence situation. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police execute raid Friday evening, remove several children from home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police, emergency personnel gearing up for larger-than-usual St. Patrick’s Day crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The return of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration brought massive crowds back downtown to ring in the festivities, also leaving emergency services with their hands full. Emergency personnel say they’ve been gearing up for a larger-than-usual crowd, especially since Savannah hasn’t had a celebration like this year’s since 2019. Inside the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire on W. 60th St. displaces 3 residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire in the Feiler Park neighborhood on Thursday. At 4:19 p.m., Savannah Fire was dispatched to a residence in the 100 Block of W. 60th Street for reports of smoke. Firefighters discovered a fire in the rear of a home where one of the residents was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

ONLY ON 3: Citizens Honored for life-saving efforts

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people in the right place at the right time. Quick thinking and training helped each of the citizens save a life. Both now honored with awards by the Burton Fire Department (BFD) for their work and their heroic actions. “One of our volunteers reached in to grab the plug for […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Juvenile injured in Port Wentworth shooting, police investigating

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile. Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Newport subdivision on Cordage Circle. The juvenile victim has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s age has not yet been released. Police are […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash leaves all lanes of Ribaut Rd. in Port Royal blocked

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A crash has left Ribaut Road closed in Port Royal, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. A crash happened at the intersection of Ribaut Road and Parris Avenue. EMS is on scene. BCSO says all lanes have been closed and motorists should expect delays for approximately the next hour. […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
