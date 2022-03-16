PHOTOS: Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia hosts Savannah’s parade grand marshal
The Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia welcomed Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade grand marshal Danny Powers and other guests Tuesday night.
