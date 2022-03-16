ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch among 15 to file for re-election

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBMWh_0eh8IkuZ00

Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch is among 15 local and state office holders who filed for re-election this week.

Also filing for county offices were District 6 Councilwoman Jessica Coker, Treasurer Oren L. Brady III and Probate Judge Ponda A. Caldwell.

In addition, Alex Turner of Fairforest filed Wednesday afternoon for Coker's District 6 seat on County Council. Both Coker and Turner are Republicans.

Turner could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

District 5 Councilman Bob Walker, a Republican, has already said he plans to seek another term on County Council. It appears he will face an opponent as well.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Jeffrey A. Horton Jr. of Inman filed as a Republican for the District 5 seat held by Walker on County Council. Horton is the son of former longtime County Councilman Jeff Horton, who is currently serving as a commissioner on the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District (SSSD) Commission.

"I have a vested interest in my district and will make sure the first responders are supported and the parks department is supported," Horton said.

Thursday, District 2 Councilman Jack Mabry filed for reelection. In 2018, Mabry defeated fellow Republican William Crawford to succeed District 2 Councilman Justin Bradley, who did not run for re-election.

Also filing Thursday was Kathleen K. Wright, Constitution Party, who is seeking the District 2 seat on County Council.

State representatives filing for re-election include Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, District 31; Max T. Hyde, District 32; Travis A. Moore, District 33; Roger A. Nutt, District 34; Bill Chumley, District 35; Rita Allison, District 36; Steven Long, District 37; and Josiah Magnuson, District 38.

All state Senate candidates are up for election in 2024, according to Spartanburg County Elections Director Adam Hammons.

Walker announces plans: Spartanburg County Councilman Bob Walker announces re-election bid

Statewide, Gov. Henry McMaster, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Attorney General Alan Wilson all filed for re-election Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cvJz_0eh8IkuZ00

Lynch is seeking his second term as the at-large member of County Council. He won in 2018 to succeed Jeff Horton as chairman.

He is a home builder and has served on the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District for 27 years. He grew up in Spartanburg County, graduated from the University of South Carolina, and started his own building and development company.

In a prepared statement, Lynch said promoting economic growth and improving county roads have been priorities of his.

"Even in the face of a pandemic, we have been able to make great progress in building on success and moving Spartanburg County forward," he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7abA_0eh8IkuZ00

Coker defeated Democrat Lekesa Whitner in a special election last year to fill the vacant seat of former District 6 Spartanburg County Councilman Roger Nutt.

Coker said if reelected, she will continue to support small businesses as well as the arts and humanities through her work as treasurer of the Spartanburg County Historical Association and Glenn Springs Preservation Society.

"I am collaborating with organizations like OneSpartanburg, Inc. and Spartanburg Community College, as well as many well-established small businesses and startups, to assess needs and work toward solutions," she said.

The filing period for this year's Nov. 8 general election continues through March 30.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch among 15 to file for re-election

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Elections
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
City
Inman, SC
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Jeff Horton
Person
Josiah Magnuson
Person
Alex Turner
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

1K+
Followers
253
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy