Kourtney Kardashian reveals serious side effects of IVF medication: ‘They put me into menopause’

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the side effects of IVF medication, revealing that during the process of in vitro fertilization, she suffered weight gain and early menopause-like symptoms.

The 42-year-old famous Kardashian, who recently said she wants to have a baby with her fiance Travis Barker , is sharing her experience on the highly anticipated reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ and in a new teaser posted online, Kourtney can be seen saying that the process “hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she confessed, “Literally into menopause.” She also reveals that a lot of people on social media have criticized her for gaining “so much weight.”

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” Kourtney says during a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner , to which she responds shocked, “Based off of what? A drug?”

Fans of the reality star have shown support for Kourtney, with some people relating to her experience, “Anyone who has gone through IVF can totally relate to this. It isn’t the most amazing experience.”

Kourtney shares three children with Scott Disick, 6-year-old Reign, 9-year-old Penelope and 11-year-old Mason.

Lisa Trout Porrini
2d ago

take the hint and instead of making yourself too sick to take care of the ones you have, start getting to know each other's kids a little more.

Joanne Clark
2d ago

That’s IVF what your experiencing is what happens….nothing special here. It’s your pre period times 10 it’s getting your body ready to breed on steroids! Instead of producing one egg it an make you produce up to 20!

DEB R.
2d ago

i know my opinion isnt requested but in my mind, she looks quite a bit better with some weight on her. its not for me to say who should weigh what but the girl was bone thin and i think a few pounds looks pretty darn good on her. im not saying she deserved or should have to suffer side effects, i just hope she can accept a few pounds isnt at all destroying her looks! she is still so beautiful

