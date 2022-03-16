Kourtney Kardashian reveals serious side effects of IVF medication: ‘They put me into menopause’

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the side effects of IVF medication, revealing that during the process of in vitro fertilization, she suffered weight gain and early menopause-like symptoms.

The 42-year-old famous Kardashian, who recently said she wants to have a baby with her fiance Travis Barker , is sharing her experience on the highly anticipated reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ and in a new teaser posted online, Kourtney can be seen saying that the process “hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she confessed, “Literally into menopause.” She also reveals that a lot of people on social media have criticized her for gaining “so much weight.”

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” Kourtney says during a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner , to which she responds shocked, “Based off of what? A drug?”

Fans of the reality star have shown support for Kourtney, with some people relating to her experience, “Anyone who has gone through IVF can totally relate to this. It isn’t the most amazing experience.”

Kourtney shares three children with Scott Disick, 6-year-old Reign, 9-year-old Penelope and 11-year-old Mason.