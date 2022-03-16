College football rankings: ESPN unveils SP+ Top 25 poll for 2022

It's never too early to get a look at the Top 25 college football rankings, to get a leg up on where things stand as we come into the new season.

Georgia is our defending national champion, winning the natty for the first time since 1980, and comes in as the favorite out of the SEC East. But the Crimson Tide still rules this conference, and there are plenty of new teams to keep an eye on.

USC, for instance, after the Trojans brought on head coach Lincoln Riley in arguably the move of the offseason. Several blue-chip players followed him, including quarterback Caleb Williams, already on several Heisman Trophy short lists.

And there are the other usual suspects — Big Ten favorite Ohio State, a resurgent Clemson, while Texas and Oklahoma will square off with Baylor for Big 12 supremacy.

What does the Top 25 picture look like with spring football getting started? Let's take a look at the ESPN SP+ rankings ahead of the 2022 season.

25. Auburn Tigers Where Auburn was: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) Where Auburn is: Bryan Harsin comes into a second season on the heels of what looked like an attempted coup by some football boosters to oust the coach. He survived, but will be on a short leash with major holes to fill at quarterback and receiver and looking at a traditionally tough slate in the SEC West.

24. Florida State Seminoles Where Florida State was: 5–7 (4–4 ACC) Where Florida State is: This should be Mike Norvell's best team, among a crop of teams that have lived well below expectations so far. What can the Seminoles really do in a stacked division led by the likes of Clemson, Wake, and NC State?

23. BYU Cougars Where BYU was: 10-3 Where BYU is: Another interesting schedule for the Cougars, which includes five games against Power 5 competition, including at Oregon and Stanford, and against Notre Dame, Arkansas, and Big 12 champ Baylor. Jaren Hall returns at quarterback and this defensive line group is one of the more physical in college football.

22. Ole Miss Rebels Where Ole Miss was: 10-3 (6-2 SEC) Where Ole Miss is: A ton of that Rebs offense is gone, including quarterback Matt Corral, but Lane Kiffin scored a major coup in transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC. That, plus TCU transfer Zach Evans in the backfield, should help ease the transition, but don't be surprised if Ole Miss slips a little in 2022.

21. Kentucky Wildcats Where Kentucky was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC) Where Kentucky is: Will Levis returns at quarterback, as does Chris Rodriguez at running back, and both play behind a stout group of offensive line blockers. And looking over the Wildcats' schedule, it's possible to see this team winning 10 games again. But watch for a late-season home tilt against defending champion Georgia.

20. Miami Hurricanes Where Miami was: 7-5 (5-3 ACC) Where Miami is: Another bombshell coaching hire in the 2022 cycle, Mario Cristobal is a Miami alum and native, and is a proven recruiter, helping build Oregon into a national power on the trail. Now he lands in a South Florida market stacked with talent and a quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke with tons of potential.

19. Minnesota Golden Gophers Where Minnesota was: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten) Where Minnesota is: One of the most experienced teams in the Big Ten this season, the Gophers improved last fall and return fifth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan. But new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has to get this unit into a more aggressive state of mind and attack the deep field if it wants to make a run for the Big Ten West.

18. Florida Gators Where Florida was: 6-7 (2-6 SEC) Where Florida is: Looking for answers with first-year coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana to a Top 25 finish and now comes into Florida with recruiting connections in the state and a mandate to unseat Georgia in the SEC East. Napier needs to decide on a quarterback and get this defensive unit much tighter than it has been.

17. Michigan State Spartans Where Michigan State was: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten) Where Michigan State is: A high-powered offense behind Payton Thorne and Kenneth Walker propelled Sparty to new heights a year ago, but Walker is gone and this was one of the worst pass defense units in college football. Head coach Mel Tucker has 95 million reasons to turn that group around and keep the Spartans in the conversation against the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.

16. Penn State Nittany Lions Where Penn State was: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten) Where Penn State is: The other new big money man in the Big Ten, head coach James Franklin is coming off two straight sub-par seasons. Sean Clifford returns at quarterback, but Franklin needs to plug in holes on a defense that was among the Big Ten's best a year ago, and figure out how to run the ball after Noah Cain left for LSU.

15. NC State Wolfpack Where NC State was: 9-3 (6-2 ACC) Where NC State is: The Wolfpack was four points away from an 11-win season last fall, including a field goal loss against Coastal Division winner Wake, and boasted a home win against No. 9 Clemson. Now, quarterback Devin Leary is set for a reunion after throwing 35 touchdowns and five picks in 2021, in addition to many of the pieces around him that made this offense go.

14. Utah Utes Where Utah was: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12) Where Utah is: The only team out of the Pac-12 in these preseason rankings, Utah won the conference last fall, beating Oregon twice, and taking Ohio State to the wire in a thrilling Rose Bowl. Utah's core is back for 2022, including quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Tavion Thomas, who had over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

13. Pittsburgh Panthers Where Pitt was: 11-3 (7-1 ACC) Where Pitt is: The reigning ACC champions lose quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but retain Jordan Addison, one of the most productive receivers in college football last fall. And the Panthers landed USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis to help ease the transition under center, too.

12. Mississippi State Bulldogs Where MSU was: 7-6 (4-4 ACC) Where MSU is: Every preseason Top 25 rankings have one surprise team, and this appears to be it. Will Rogers returns as one of the SEC's most productive quarterbacks in an offense suited to his skill set, but the Bulldogs face arguably the toughest schedule in college football. Don't be surprised if Mississippi State doesn't win a game in October or most of November.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats Where Cincinnati was: 13-1 (8-0 AAC) Where Cincinnati is: The four players that helped Cincy make the College Football Playoff are gone: QB Desmond Ridder, RB Jerome Ford, and defensive backs Coby Bryant and Ahmad Gardner. Expect the Bearcats to regress somewhat in 2022, but still be in the thick of the AAC race alongside up-and-coming Houston.

10. Wisconsin Badgers Where Wisconsin was: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten) Where Wisconsin is: This was the No. 1 ranked total defense in college football last season, even ahead of Georgia, but it's not bringing back a ton of that talent. Still, there's enough continuity and coaching experience to keep this unit among the Big Ten's best and keep Wisconsin in the West Division race. Provided, of course, it can get dramatically improved play at quarterback.

9. Tennessee Volunteers Where Tennessee was: 7-6 (4-4 SEC) Where Tennessee is: Another surprise in the early Top 25, the Vols should be better than last year, but perhaps not quite ready to hang with the Top 10 just yet. Tennessee has quarterback Hendon Hooker back under center after leading the SEC in pass efficiency, but this schedule is as tough as ever, with some winnable games early and late, but a mid-season stretch that is as difficult as they come.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Where Notre Dame was: 11-2 Where Notre Dame is: In a state of transition after Brian Kelly up and bolted for LSU. Marcus Freeman steps in as head coach with a to-do list that includes settling on a quarterback, beefing up this receiving corps, and finding a way to run the ball after Kyren Williams' departure. Up first: a Week 1 date at Ohio State. Games against BYU (in Vegas), against Clemson, and at a resurgent USC highlight a tough schedule.

7. Oklahoma Sooners Where Oklahoma was: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12) Where Oklahoma is: Brent Venables finally took the plunge after a long and storied career as a defensive coordinator, and gets his first shot at running a program. He has to replace some high-profile losses, but brought on offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and signed transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Perhaps no big-time college football program will look more different, but few others have as much upside, either.

6. Texas A&M Aggies Where Texas A&M was: 8-4 (4-4 SEC) Where Texas A&M is: Winning half its SEC games a year ago isn't going to cut it for the Aggies, who just signed arguably the greatest recruiting class in modern history. This should be Jimbo Fisher's best team at A&M, and he's coming off an upset of No. 1 Alabama a year ago. Max Johnson steps into the QB role after transferring from LSU, and Devon Achane is a more-than-capable replacement for Isaiah Spiller at running back. If this defensive front lives up to its potential, then A&M should be in the College Football Playoff race much of this season.

5. Clemson Tigers Where Clemson was: 10-3 (6-2 ACC) Where Clemson is: Many pollsters will be cautious when ranking Clemson this preseason after its "down year" in 2021. Injuries on defense and a passing game that couldn't get off the ground threw the Tigers out of rhythm last fall, and now the program is at another crossroads. Both coordinators are gone, and now the ACC has the likes of Wake Forest, Pitt, and NC State to throw in Clemson's way. This is the most talented team in the conference, but can a new staff put it all together?

4. Michigan Wolverines Where Michigan was: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten) Where Michigan is: Jim Harbaugh finally got this team in the College Football Playoff, but is looking at a lot of new faces this time around. That potent pass rush needs new blood, that one-two punch at running back is gone, as is top safety Daxton Hill, and UM's offensive playmaker left for Miami. But the Wolverines still have a great pair of quarterbacks in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy and some speed to develop on the perimeter.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide Where Alabama was: 13-2 (7-1 SEC) Where Alabama is: Blue-chip talent in, blue-chip talent out. That's the name of the game in Nick Saban's 15 seasons at Alabama, and this season the Crimson Tide bring back two vital pieces in addition to a stellar transfer portal haul. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young returns, as does linebacker Will Anderson, who led college football in sacks and TFLs last fall. Add in former LSU corner Eli Ricks, Georgia's leading wideout in Jermaine Burton, and Jahmyr Gibbs, the back who leads the nation in active total yards, and Alabama is once again the team to beat in the SEC and nationally.

2. Georgia Bulldogs Where Georgia was: 14-1 (8-0 SEC) and the College Football Playoff national champion Where Georgia is: A lot of what was a historically-dominant defense isn't coming back, but Kirby Smart has built a recruiting machine that all but ensures the unit will come back as loaded as ever. Stetson Bennett announced a return at quarterback, and he'll have Brock Bowers as one of the sport's top targets, as well. But the Bulldogs need to re-tool a backfield that loses both Zamir White and James Cook, a duo that combined for almost 1,600 yards and 18 scores last fall.