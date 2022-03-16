ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yes, Pete Davidson Has Numerous Kim Kardashian Tattoos As Well As "Kim" Branded On His Chest

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbm7Y_0eh8IQCv00

On a new appearance on The Ellen Show , Kim Kardashian talked about the body modifications her boyfriend, Pete Davidson , has gotten as a tribute to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpNxA_0eh8IQCv00
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As I'm sure you're aware, Kim and Pete were first romantically linked back in October 2021 — shortly after Kim's SNL hosting gig. The two went Instagram official last week , and more information has slowly been coming out about the couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBve2_0eh8IQCv00
Kim Kardashian / Via instagram.com

However, speculation that Pete had gotten some kind of "Kim" tattoo ramped up after the selfie he sent Kanye West in alleged leaked messages appeared to show her name on his chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XXig_0eh8IQCv00
Dave Sirus / Via Twitter: @DaveSirus

Speaking to Ellen, Kim confirmed that he does have her name on his chest — but it isn't one of his tattoos. "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones. That one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo — it's a branding," she explained.

"He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh so cute, oh my god!'" she continued, adding that he got at least one more Kim tattoo after. "That's what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what's going on in their life. So I was like, 'Is it special?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGtUs_0eh8IQCv00
Ellen / Via youtube.com

When asked to clarify what the tattoos are of, she continued, "The branding is my name. The other ones are cutesy things. My favorite one says, 'My girl is a lawyer.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxiQJ_0eh8IQCv00
Ellen / Via youtube.com

"I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of, [like] my tattoos.' He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just want it there as a scar on me.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd076_0eh8IQCv00
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Ellen looked slightly uncomfortable in response, Kim emphasized, "It's so cute, guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAG6o_0eh8IQCv00
Ellen / Via youtube.com

At one point, Pete had over 100 tattoos — including tributes to his ex-fiancé, Ariana Grande. However, as Kim mentioned, he's currently in the process of getting many of them removed because of the amount of time that it takes to cover them up on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257hzj_0eh8IQCv00
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

You can watch the full interview with Ellen here .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims. Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Just Went Makeup Free—& Our Jaws Dropped!

Ariana Grande is known for her love of beauty, and after launching her own makeup line, r.e.m.beauty in November she’s further solidified herself within that realm. However, amid her glammed up Instagram feed of experimental looks, Grande recently granted us a rare look at her bare face that was undeniably stunning. The 28-year-old singer let the pic speak for itself, posting it with no caption and easily racking up more than 6 million likes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts & Louis Vuitton Purse After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos

Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Called Out Ariana Grande on Instagram

Hollywood is full of complicated romances and it seems that the industry’s latest it-couple is getting all tangled up as Kim Kardashian has referenced her new boyfriend Pete Davidson’s ex-fiance on her Instagram. This Monday, the reality TV mogul took to the social media app to post a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Getty Images#Gotham Gc Images#Nbc Nbcu Photo Bank
E! News

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Watch: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings. Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You" Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God. In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ariana Grande Gets a 'Black Swan' Makeover With Drag Superstar Gottmik

Ariana Grande is taking her signature winged liner look to the next level in a new video with drag superstar, Gottmik. The RuPaul's Drag Race contestant gave Grande a Black Swan-inspired "draggy drag" makeover, with products from her r.e.m. beauty line. After jokingly trying to film a standard beauty-YouTuber intro,...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

722
Followers
237
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy