Manchester United Women Starting Lineup against West Ham United Revealed | Barclays FA Women's Super League

By Soumyajit Roy
 4 days ago

Manchester United's starting eleven and substitutes for their Barclays FA Women's Super League tie against West Ham United Women has been revealed by the club.

United, who currently occupy third place in the league table, will be looking to consolidate their third place by beating the London club which can go a long way in ensuring their Women's Champions League qualification.

Mary Earps starts in goal for United. In front of her, Hannah Blundell, Diane Caldwell and Ona Battle will form the wall of defence.

Captain Katie Zelem starts in midfield, accompanied by Vilde Boe-Risa and Jackie Groenen.

Last but not the least, the attack comprises Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Alessia Russo and Martha Thomas.

Sophie Baggaley, Martha Harris, Jade Moore, Ivana Fuso and Kirsty Hanson form the bench against the Hammers tonight.

Maria Thorisdottir, who's an ever-presence in the defence, is the surprise exclusion from the matchday squad.

Full Manchester United Women Starting XI: Earps; Blundell, Caldwell, Battle; Zelem, Boe-Risa, Groenen; Toone, Galton, Russo, Thomas

SPORTbible

Son Heung-Min Mocked For Dive Against West Ham United

Son-Heung Min made the difference as Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United on Sunday, but the forward was still mocked during his performance. Spurs and West Ham were both desperate for the three points, as they continue to hope they can catch London rivals Arsenal to finish in the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 4-0 Coventry United: Gunners cruise into Women's FA Cup semi-finals

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal breezed into the FA Cup semi-finals by brushing aside Championship strugglers Coventry United. The underdogs battled bravely in the first half but Stina Blackstenius' header finally ended their resistance. Two goals in four minutes around the hour mark from Beth Mead and Nikita Parris put...
SPORTS
