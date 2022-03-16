Glendale gas leak injures one, evacuates businesses

One person was injured and a main intersection of Glendale was shut down early Wednesday due to a gas leak.

The first report came into the Glendale Fire Department just after 6 a.m. about a gas release. Another report said the smell of gas reached as far as Ironwood High School, one mile away.

“A Southwest gas crew was working on a gas line and the cap they were installing blew off causing a minor injury to one of the employees,” Glendale FD Captain Ashley Losch said.

The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Glendale Fire and HazMat crews immediately shut down traffic at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road and began evacuating businesses. All businesses on the north and south side, west of 55th Avenue and east of the canal were evacuated, Losch reported.

A contingency plan was put in place for nearby Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, 5555 W. Thunderbird Road, in case gas was shut off for them, but that was never initiated.

The leak was secured and HazMat crews metered the area to ensure no gas had migrated. The roads have reopened and all businesses have resumed operation.

“Southwest Gas crews conducting scheduled work in the area of North 59th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road reported an incident with a release of gas. As safety is our top priority, several businesses in the area were evacuated out of an abundance of caution,” Southwest Gas spokesperson Sean Corbett said. “The area is safe, and we appreciate the cooperation of all involved and the patience of our customers as crews work to restore service to normal.”

A number of units responded to the scene including E157, HM157, BC152, E159, E193, BC3, HM193, L155, E42, E33, U159, E191 and PI153.