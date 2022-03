The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Amy Wiggins as the President & CEO. Wiggins returns to the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce after most recently serving as Executive Director of Lakeland Symphony Orchestra, previously known as Imperial Symphony Orchestra. While there, she led the group’s effort to transition from volunteer to professional musicians and a rebrand of the organization to better reflect its connection between music and the community.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO