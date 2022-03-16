10 amazing exoplanet discoveries

A superhabitable planet is a world that might have an even better chance at hosting life than our own home, Earth. Because Earth is the only known inhabited planet and its life depends on liquid water, efforts to identify exoplanets that could host life focus on Earth-like worlds. But some researchers think there are other types of planets that could offer conditions for life as good as — or even better than — Earth. In fact, some scientists argue that focusing only on Earth-like worlds might be too "anthropocentric and geocentric," blinding us to the possibilities of exobiology.

