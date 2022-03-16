Vanderpump Rules Cast React After Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Get Candid About End Of Their 12-Year Relationship
Bravo fans have been knocked over sideways in shock (myself included) to learn that Vanderpump Rules’ longest-standing relationship -- besides Lisa and Ken Vanderpump’s -- have called it quits. Following several concerning breakup rumors, the official confirmation came yesterday that co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were ending their marriage. The...www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0