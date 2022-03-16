ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Police investigating shots fired in 2900 block of Buena Vista Road

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS2sT_0eh8GKnh00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road.

According to police, the incident happened at 2983 Buena Vista Road on March 16, 2022. There are no reported injuries in the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
WRBL News 3

Police investigating Sunday morning shooting at Auburn Waffle House

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An shooting with injuries is under investigation at the Waffle House located at 2167 S College St in Auburn, according to Auburn police. Yellow crime scene tape and police units surrounded the restaurant at 4:00 Sunday morning. Witnesses tell News 3 you can see bullet holes around the property. Police say […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Electrical fire reported at The Palms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for multiple theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property and possession of forged instrument case and seeks public help identifying the suspects. Authorities released security camera footage showing multiple individuals, as the department describes, four Hispanic suspects who cashed several fraudulent checks. The first suspect pictured is wearing blue jeans, […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest woman for multiple counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Division, Youth Services Division, and the Property Crimes Division collaborated with agents from the United States Postal Service to create a warrant for several charges of identity fraud against Amanah Childs. Amanah Childs, 41, stole the identities of multiple individuals and opened […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on Manchester Expressway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Manchester Expressway. The crash is at Manchester Expressway and 2nd Avenue. No word on possible injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy flooding on Hilton Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of Hilton Avenue is experiencing heavy flooding. The section of the road is Hilton Avenue and Springdale Drive in front of Hilton Avenue Community Church. Columbus Public Works on the scene trying to clear drains in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy