Police investigating shots fired in 2900 block of Buena Vista Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road.
According to police, the incident happened at 2983 Buena Vista Road on March 16, 2022. There are no reported injuries in the incident.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.
