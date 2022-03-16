ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailers offer customers help at the pump

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With gas prices sitting just above $4 per gallon in South Carolina, two retailers with locations in the Lowcountry are offering special promotions to provide relief at the pump.

Through March 22, Harris Teeter customers can earn 4x fuel points on gift card purchases. Some gift cards are excluded and customers must use a digital coupon.

The fuel points system works like this: For each dollar you spend, you earn 1 fuel point. Each 100 fuel points earned is redeemable for 10 cents off per gallon. Under the special promotion, a $25 gift card purchase would be worth 100 fuel points.

Customers can also get bonus fuel points on select gift cards including:

  • 200 Points with Chipotle
  • 200 Points with Gap
  • 200 Points with Giving Good Giftcard
Lowcountry Gas Tracker

Spinx, a Greenville-based fuel and convenience store, is also offering customers a way to save.

Now through May 2, Spinx is offering a discount of $0.25 per gallon when using Xtras Pay to purchase fuel.

“Being customer-focused and community-centric are part of our core values and our customers and our communities are struggling right now with historically high fuel prices,” Stan Storti, President of The Spinx Company said. “At Spinx, we’re proud of our community-centric heritage. It’s natural for us to do our best to help our friends, neighbors, and teammates whenever we can. After all, Spinx exists to make peoples’ lives easier.  We think this will help.”

Spinx Xtras is a customer loyalty program that lets customers save on purchases when using an Xtras card.

Check with your nearest Harris Teeter or Spinx location to find out if they are participating in the promotions.

