ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

$100M renovation to transform St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s home

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YYpm_0eh8FVIf00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be undergoing a $100 million renovation. The 65,000-foot expansion of Powell Hall will transform the theatre built in 1925 into an accessible music center for the entire community.

A few details are being released about the multi-million dollar project in Grand Center. The new 3,400-square-foot rehearsal space will double as an education center. The lobby will be upgraded to include updated amenities like restrooms, concession areas, and a coat check. The backstage space will include new lounges, dressing rooms, practice spaces, and more for artists.

“St. Louis is experiencing a renaissance of investment and innovation, and the SLSO is delighted to be a part of this trajectory, supporting St. Louis’ reputation as an extraordinary place to live with one of our nation’s most established and thriving cultural and arts scenes,” writes Steve Finerty, Chair of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees.

Top story: Officer killed, another injured in Bonne Terre motel shootout

“The project will improve every aspect of the audience and artist experience and will better support our mission as performers and educators, enriching lives through the power of music and fostering a sense of belonging for everyone. We will preserve the history of Powell Hall while also creating a hub for community, innovation, and powerful music experiences,” states St. Louis Symphony Orchestra President, and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard.

The auditorium’s capacity will be reduced from 2,683 to 2,150 seats. The change will provide more legroom and less cramped seating. The venue will also include more ADA-accessible seating, handrails, and three elevators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Parks department starts job fair series

ST. LOUIS–The Wohl Community Center on Saturday hosted the first of what will be six job fairs for the city of St. Louis, looking for employees in the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. The jobs, which start at $15 per hour, include lifeguards, part and time and full-time utility workers and tree trimmers. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series

ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series. Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits. Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Bonne Terre, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Photos: Dogtown’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day was Thursday and Dogtown was busy celebrating! The neighborhood hosted its first festival Thursday since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic. Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities began at 6 a.m. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Purium parade in University City today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the biblical story of Queen Esther who saved the Jews from annihilation in ancient Persia. There’s a Purim parade at 2:00 pm today in University City. It starts at the corner of Cornell and Gay Avenues. This is the first time Purim is on St. Patrick’s Day since 1984.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Powell Hall#Slso
FOX 2

Rally for Reparations held at Gateway Arch National Park Friday

ST. LOUIS – The Rally for Reparations was held Friday at the Gateway Arch National Park at noon. The Reparations Rally was organized by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, white people and other allies of African Liberation working under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.   “Reparations are owed for centuries of ongoing oppression and […]
PROTESTS
FOX 2

St. Louis sees lowest COVID-positive hospitalizations since June 2021

ST. LOUIS – Sunday brings the spring equinox, and hope springs eternal in the St Louis Region Friday as the latest COVID hospitalization numbers confirm the collapse of the omicron-variant surge. The St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the latest tallies on area hospitalizations Friday, and the region is in good shape as the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Build-A-Bear founder visits women working at St. Louis County Justice Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop visited the St. Louis County Justice Center Friday to kick-off a new women’s leadership development program for corrections officers. Maxine Clark spoke to Department of Justice staff members at about 2:30 p.m. about her business and leadership journey including her challenges among her many successes. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Missouri AG drops dozens of school mask lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports suits against school […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis home values appreciated over $25,000 in 2021

ST. LOUIS – Home values grew more than many’s annual incomes in 2021. A study from Zillow found that homeowners earned more than the median worker in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas across the country. Home appreciation was higher than $100,000 in 11 of them. San Jose has the highest median income at $93,000 and it […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy