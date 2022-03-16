ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns signing Walker, Grant, releasing Hooper

 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP the Browns have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl punt returner Jakeem Grant on a three-year contract.

Cleveland is also bringing back linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., his agent Drew Rosenhaus told AP. The team also intends to release tight end Austin Hooper, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because deals can’t be official until 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Browns are awaiting word from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland visited with the Houston QB on Tuesday. Watson didn’t play last year after being named in lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

