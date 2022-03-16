ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decades-long dream comes true for Mark Adams at Texas Tech

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Mark Adams being Texas Tech’s head coach is the realization of a decades-old dream for the 65-year coach who...

localnews8.com

The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Montana State
Idaho8.com

Purdue finally solves Beard in March, beats Texas 81-71

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally got past Texas coach Chris Beard in March. The Boilermakers beat the Longhorns 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16. No. 3 seed Purdue advances to play 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal. Beard had beaten Purdue coach Matt Painter twice before in the NCAA Tournament. Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas with 23 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

McCullar, Texas Tech beat Notre Dame 59-53 to reach Sweet 16

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin McCullar made an emphatic dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-1 closing run for No. 3 seed Texas Tech, which advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 59-53 victory over Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14 for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made their third round of 16 in the past four tournaments and fifth in school history. First-year coach Mark Adams’ team will next face Duke and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for cold-shooting Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Moore powers Texas women over Utah 78-56 and into Sweet 16

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points, Texas shut down Utah’s prolific 3-point shooting and the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 78-56 victory Sunday. The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half to open up a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter. Defensively, Texas smothered Utah shooters. The No. 2 seed in the Spokane, Washington, regional, Texas (28-6) moves on to face the winner of matchup Monday night between No. 3 seed LSU and No. 6 Ohio State. The Longhorns advanced to the regional final last season. Kennady McQueen led No. 7 Utah ( 21-12) with 18 points.
AUSTIN, TX
Idaho8.com

Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win over Illinois. The Illini were ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year. The fifth-seeded Cougars, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston. Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March. For Illinois, it’s another year of deep disappointment. The Fighting Illini were led by All-American Kofi Cockburn’s 19 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived some tense moments in the closing minutes against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run. The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle. Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career. Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn’s power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years. The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period. Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week. Auburn’s Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
Idaho8.com

Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too. The eight regional semifinal matchups will be set by Sunday night. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Double-digit seeds continue winning in women’s NCAAs

Double-digit seeds are leaving their mark on the first weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament and bouncing some of the top players and teams in the country, including Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. Creighton and South Dakota continued the run of upsets as the two No. 10 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever for each school. That’s eight wins by double-digit seeds in this tournament — tying the most ever in NCAA women’s basketball history through two rounds set in 2018. There’s a chance for a few more to win Monday, which would break the mark when the regional semifinals field is completed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

N.C. State vs. Kansas State is a rematch of All-Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All-Americans Elissa Cunane of top-seeded North Carolina State and Ayoka Lee of ninth-seeded Kansas State are set for a rematch on Monday in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The teams met in November at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina, also the site of Monday’s game, and the Wolfpack dominated, winning 90-69 and holding Lee to just 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the game’s first 30 minutes while the Wolfpack pulled away. Lee finished with 19 points, one more than Cunane. N.C. State is eyeing its fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
RALEIGH, NC
Idaho8.com

Villanova back to Sweet 16 after 71-61 win over Ohio State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Eric Dixon hit a big 3-pointer late and second-seeded Villanova fended off seventh-seeded Ohio State 71-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats earned their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 under Jay Wright after surviving a second-half push from the Buckeyes. Ohio State trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing. The Wildcats will continue its quest for a third national title in seven seasons when they face 11th-seeded Michigan in the South Region semifinals in San Antonio.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

South Dakota women shock Baylor 61-47 at No. 2 seed’s home

WACO, Texas (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 16 points and Chloe Lamb had 15 as the 10th-seeded South Dakota women beat Baylor 61-47 to advance to their first Sweet 16. The Coyotes became the eighth double-digit seed to win on the opening weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament, tying a record. The 29-5 Coyotes scored the game’s first 11 points and led throughout against the Big 12 regular-season champion Bears. Baylor had won 17 consecutive NCAA tourney games played on its home court since 2011. The Bears had been to 12 consecutive Sweet 16s. Queen Egbo had 13 points while two-time AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith matched her season low with 10 points for the Bears, who finished 28-7.
WACO, TX
Idaho8.com

LSU, Ohio State meet in 2nd-round after tense NCAA openers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey dismisses the notion that her third-seeded team’s narrow escape in the first round of the NCAA Tournament signifies that the Tigers are vulnerable. The proof will come when the Tigers meet sixth seed Ohio State in second-round action Monday night. LSU had to rally from 10 points down against 14th seed Jackson State within the final five minutes on Saturday night. But Mulkey says she doesn’t see how anyone can criticize her team’s play. She says Jackson State played well and LSU just had to respond. Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff says LSU’s early test was good for the Tigers because they were tested and had to execute down the stretch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
Idaho8.com

Iowa State rolls into Sweet 16 with 67-44 win over Georgia

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 20 points and third-seeded Iowa State raced to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010 with a 67-44 win over sixth-seeded Georgia. Emily Ryan had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Cyclones, and Ashley Joens added 12 points. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points. The Bulldogs shot 31% from the floor and never had a lead. Iowa State will meet Creighton in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
AMES, IA

