Astronomy

How rare are shooting stars?

By Joe Phelan
 1 day ago
An old superstition suggests that if you wish upon a shooting star, your wish will be granted. The implication is that shooting stars are so rare, and your sighting so fortuitous, that you've been specially selected for a dose of good luck. But are shooting stars actually all that...

Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
Space.com

Mountain-size chunk of rock hiding under Japan is channeling earthquakes

An underground mountain-sized chunk of rock may be affecting paths of large earthquakes in southern Japan. The dense igneous rock, known as the Kumano pluton, is lurking about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) below the surface beneath Japan's Kii Peninsula. It sits in the crust of the continental Eurasian plate. Under this slab of continental crust, the oceanic Philippine plate is taking a dive toward the Earth's mantle, a process called subduction. New research suggests that the heavy pluton within the Eurasian plate changes the slope of that dive, forcing the Philippine plate down more steeply.
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
sciencealert.com

An Asteroid Predicted to Hit Earth in 2023 Has Turned Out to Be Safe

Earlier this year, the discovery of a potentially hazardous asteroid took astronomers on a roller coaster ride. On 6 January 2022, astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona discovered an asteroid roughly 70-meters (230 ft) across. Based on their initial observations, it appeared this object – called '2022 AE1' – could potentially hit Earth on its next pass, on 4 July 2023.
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
Space.com

It seemed like the most dangerous asteroid in a decade, but it definitely won't hit Earth

A recently discovered asteroid seemed to be on a trajectory to hit Earth next year, but orbit recalculation eventually revealed it will miss our planet. The 230-feet-wide (70 meters) asteroid 2022 EA1 was discovered on Jan. 7 and frightened space defenders because it appeared bound to collide with our planet on July 4, 2023 — too soon to launch a deflection mission, according to a statement by the European Space Agency (ESA).
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
Interesting Engineering

China's Mars rover completes its first 60 Martian days on an alien world

Scientists from China presented the first detailed analysis of the Zhurong rover's findings on Mars, the country's first rover to reach the red planet. In a press statement, the scientists explained that they found the first "notable evidence of relatively strong topography" as well as a "surface shaped by wind and potentially by water." Their findings suggest the landing site might be worth visiting by future missions.
Space.com

Distant galaxies appear to overlap in new Hubble telescope image

A new Hubble image shows two deceivingly close galaxies located in the constellation Virgo. The Hubble Space Telescope captured the barred spiral galaxy NGC 4496A and the spiral galaxy NGC 4496B. The two galaxies only appear to overlap due to a chance alignment — in reality, they are actually located incredibly far apart. NGC 4496A is 47 million light-years from Earth, while NGC 4496B is 212 million light-years away, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA).
Fox News

James Webb space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
Space.com

