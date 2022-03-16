ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alice’ Filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAA has signed Krystin Ver Linden, writer and director of the Sundance Film Festival selection “Alice,” for representation. The dramatic thriller marks Ver Linden’s feature film debut. Prior to its festival launch, Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment nabbed U.S. rights to the picture, starring Keke Palmer, Common and Johnny Lee Miller,...

