Colts acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue in trade with Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their deficient pass rush with a proven commodity.

The team has acquired veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction.

The Colts acquire Ngakoue’s contract, and it’s a favorable one. He’ll count just $13 million against the 2022 salary cap: $5 million in base salary and $8 million in a roster bonus.

Another plus: Ngakoue generated 10 sacks and 23 quarterback hits last season while playing in Gus Bradley’s defense. Bradley now is the Colts’ defensive coordinator. Bradley was also Jacksonville’s head coach in 2016 when the Jaguars selected him in the 3 rd round.

Ngakoue, 26, brings instant credibility to the Colts’ edge pass rush. He has piled up 55.5 sacks and 119 quarterback hits in seven seasons and 95 games while spending time with Jacksonville, Baltimore, Minnesota and the Raiders.

He started all 17 games last season in Las Vegas and was a steady force with the 10 sacks and 23 QB hits. Ngakoue has had at least 8 sacks in five of his seven seasons, including a career-best 12 with Jacksonville in 2017.

The Colts’ pass rush has been inconsistent over the past several seasons, certainly since Robert Mathis led the NFL with a franchise-record 19.5 in 2013.

It finished with 33 in 2021 as tackle DeForest Buckner posted a team-high 7. Buckner also led the defense with 9.5 in 2020 when the defense had 40.

Only two players have had at least 10 sacks since Mathis: Justin Houston with 11 in 2019 and Erik Walden with 11 in ’16.

Ngakoue joins a returning pass-rush group led by 2021 draft picks: first-rounder Kwity Paye and second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo. The Colts also re-signed Tyquan Lewis.

Ya-Sin heads to Las Vegas after enjoying the best season of his career in Indy. The 2019 2 nd -round draft started 30 of 41 games and had two interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

