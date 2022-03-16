ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

By Entrepreneur Staff
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix co-founder Marc Randolph loves to share what he's learned over the years to help new and existing businesses succeed. In this new episode...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Daily Record

Marc Randolph Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Lorraine Kiernan Randolph (m. 1987) Marc Randolph is a very successful and renowned entrepreneur, speaker, and consultant hailing from Chappaqua in New York. He is famous worldwide for establishing the top-rated company called Netflix alongside another entrepreneur Reed Hastings which was meant to be home delivery of a movie company. Still, with technology and the internet, Netflix has grown into the world’s most loved online streaming platform with a wide variety of movies and shows to watch from.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Forbes

Founders Or Flounders: How To Be The Best Innovator You Can Be

CEO of Emerge Inc. It's about the beauty of all things transformational. Make money and meaning without compromise. In 2013, Forbes published an article titled "Who Is A Founder?" This was a humbling and informative article, and it included a lot of questions we all should ask ourselves as innovators. Innovation is an impressive, but soft, term that one can use to define their role. I should know — it was in my title for 10 years as a chief innovation officer.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

8 Ways Your Startup Can Master Sales and Growth

Beginning a startup journey is like shooting an arrow in the dark: You're not at all certain if it will hit the target — uncertainty is among the foremost challenge entrepreneurs face. You simply don't know where the market forces may lead, and unfortunately many startups don't even get the chance to mature or scale. However, you can greatly increase the chances of making yours successful with adequate planning, adopting some relevant practices and avoiding mistakes unsuccessful entrepreneurs have made in the past. Here are some key factors that can help.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How to Squeeze More Value Out of Your Best Content

Content is a keystone of most modern digital marketing strategies. For some, it’s a direct way to build an audience and improve a brand reputation. For others, it’s a tool to boost search engine rankings and organic visibility. However you choose to use content, there are two pivotal...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Randolph
MySanAntonio

4 Ways to Invest More Deeply in Your Business

Entrepreneurs are some of the toughest people I know. They hustle more and work harder, all in pursuit of something they love. While these qualities are admirable, I often find that in the midst of all this drive, we too often forget to invest in other things that matter. Taking the time to truly invest in your business — as well as yourself — can drive significant results long term.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Learn Accounting Skills From a Real CFA

When you run a business, it's essential to keep your personal and professional expenses separate. When it comes time to file taxes, you may find you haven't done that as well as you would like. That's just one of the reasons why accounting skills are so important for entrepreneurs. This time of year, understanding your accounts and your business's financial situation is absolutely imperative to maximize your tax advantages.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Cultural Fit Can Make or Break an M&A Deal

Merger and acquisition activity has ramped up significantly over the past year. Even as the business world continues to grapple with the impacts of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic. For category leaders looking to expand market share across various sectors, businesses that aren’t as well-positioned could make attractive acquisition targets in 2022.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Learn How to Confidently Invest in Real Estate

The American real estate market is booming. While most people are fully aware that real estate is one of the best investments you can make, it's not exactly accessible to everyone. But if you're interested in the world of real estate investment or you already own a property or two, you can learn a little more about turning those investments into more cash with The 2022 Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Woo#Netflix Co
MySanAntonio

NFTs Are Coming Soon to a Popular Social-Media Platform

“I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," he said. Instagram hasn't been shy about its exploration...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy