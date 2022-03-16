ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk changed his name to 'Elona' on Twitter in response to a diss from a Putin ally

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHa74_0eh8Du6I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Avn5S_0eh8Du6I00
From left, Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2008, and Ramzan Kadyrov.

Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP / Alexsey Druginyn/AFP / Yelena Afonina/TASS, all via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk changed his first name to "Elona" on Twitter after a warlord taunted him with the name.
  • The Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called Musk "tender Elona" on Tuesday.
  • The diss came after the billionaire challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."

Elon Musk changed his name on Twitter to "Elona Musk" on Wednesday after the Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov mocked the billionaire.

Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya and a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, took several digs at Musk on Tuesday in response to the Tesla CEO's tweet challenging Putin to "single combat."

In his post on Telegram , the warlord said Putin would beat Musk in a fight, according to an Insider translation. He referred to Musk as "tender Elona" and drew comparisons between the two men, saying that they were in "two completely different weight classes." He called Putin "a world politician, strategist, a nemesis of the West and the USA," while saying Musk was merely a "businessman and a Twitter blogger," according to an Insider translation.

Musk shared a screenshot of Kadyrov's post, which included suggestions for places in Chechnya where Musk could receive training to transform from "Elona" into "brutal Elon."

In his response to the post, Musk doubled down on his challenge to Putin and said the training would give him "too much of an advantage." The billionaire signed his tweet "Elona" and changed his name on Twitter to Kadyrov's nickname for him.

In Russia, "Ilona" is a woman's name. "Elona" seems to be a feminine form of Musk's first name, with which Kadyrov appears to be insinuating that Musk is not masculine enough to face Putin.

Kadyrov is known as one of Putin's greatest supporters. The quasi-autonomous Chechen Republic, which Putin officially gave Kadyrov leadership over in 2011, is known for its crimes against LGBTQ people, as well as the forced marriage of underage girls. In an interview with an HBO reporter in 2017, the warlord said the Chechen Republic did not have LGBTQ people, and if they did, the country would "purify our blood."

Kadyrov has repeatedly been accused of supporting the extensive use of torture , forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of members of the LGBTQ communities.

Musk's mother, Maye Musk, also responded to the warlord's diss on Twitter, resharing a picture of Musk represented in female form.

"You are so pretty Elona," Maye Musk wrote.

Kadyrov is not the only Putin ally to diss Elon Musk. The SpaceX CEO has gotten into a series of tiffs on Twitter with Russia's space chief, Dmitry Rogozin. The Roscosmos chief has repeatedly threatened to cut off Russia's support to the International Space Station, and Musk has presented SpaceX as a solution.

Musk has been outspoken on Twitter about his support for Ukraine. He has provided Ukraine with internet by launching satellite Starlink systems, and CNBC reported Tesla offered to pay three months' salary to Ukrainian employees asked to return home to fight Russia.

Translations provided by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Russian#Afp#Getty Images Elon Musk#Chechen
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Russia
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

434K+
Followers
27K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy