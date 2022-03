Canadian cannabis retailer Trees Corporation (NEO: TREE) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Miraculo Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Miraculo amalgamated with 1000101203 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company to form an amalgamated entity in order to carry out a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Trees acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Miraculo.

