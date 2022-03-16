Atlanta's biggest office landlord strengthens Buckhead policing efforts

Atlanta, GA, March 14, 2022- Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has been named a Top Workplaces 2022 winner in association with the Greater Atlanta workplace recognition program. The achievement is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Marsh McLennan Agency was also named a 2022 Top Workplace in the United States in February. “Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.” “Marsh McLennan Agency is thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace Winner for the Greater Atlanta area. We sincerely want to thank our dedicated colleagues whose feedback allowed us to achieve this accomplishment. Being named a Top Workplace winner demonstrates that MMA is committed to building a healthy, people-first company culture,” said Peter Krause, CEO, Marsh McLennan Agency Southeast region. MMA has five locations in the Greater Atlanta area, including Atlanta (two locations), Johns Creek, Newnan and Woodstock, Georgia. About Marsh McLennan Agency Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 8,000 colleagues and 160 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). Follow Marsh McLennan Agency on LinkedIn. About Energage Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO