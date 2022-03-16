ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Judge denies petition by Fulgent ahead of potential defamation suit against Villanueva

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzCbq_0eh8Bcfi00

A judge has denied a petition filed by a coronavirus testing company that sought to conduct preliminary discovery ahead of the filing of a potential defamation suit against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its subsidiary, Fulgent Therapeutics LLC, alleged that Villanueva — in a Nov. 29 letter to the Board of Supervisors and published on the sheriff’s department website — falsely stated that the FBI warned him against using Fulgent’s COVID-19 testing services because of “concerning information” that the company would provide DNA data of county employees to China. The letter to the Board of Supervisors referred to an FBI briefing Villanueva said took place the day after Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elaine Lu heard arguments on Friday, then took Fulgent’s discovery request under submission and ruled Tuesday.

“Petitioners Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Fulgent Therapeutics LLC’s petition for pre-filing discovery and preservation of evidence is denied in its entirety,” a minute order issued by Lu’s clerk states, with the last four words in all capital letters.

In its preliminary discovery petition Jan. 21, Fulgent asked for a court order directing Villanueva to produce any personal and sheriff’s department-issued cell phone text messages and emails related to or discussing Fulgent, the publication of the letter and any involvement he had with the coordination and scheduling of the FBI briefing.

The company also wanted Villanueva to sit for a four-hour deposition.

Villanueva’s attorneys urged the judge to reject the request and outlined their objections ahead of Friday’s hearing.

“The petition is superfluous, pointless and obviously done to harass Sheriff Villanueva,” the sheriff’s attorneys stated in their court papers. “Evidently, petitioners want to waste valuable judicial resources and the parties’ time by filing this petition.”

Villanueva’s lawyers further argued that it is “frankly impossible” for Villanueva to be a defendant in a defamation action in his individual capacity because the letter was written on sheriff’s’ department letterhead and was written in response to a mandate by the Board of Supervisors to county department heads to use Fulgent for coronavirus testing purposes.

According to the Fulgent petition, Villanueva made the China claim and other false statements about Fulgent even though the FBI neither accused the company of wrongdoing nor alluded to any evidence that Fulgent provided or would provide private medical information to the Asian nation.

Villanueva’s statements were shared on social media, including those of some anti-vaccine activists, and led to a protest against Fulgent and a window being shot out at the company’s Temple City headquarters, according to the petition.

Comments / 7

FR
4d ago

Now we see why newson needed judges appointed. When the left comes after you this hard just know your doing the right thing

Reply
5
Related
HeySoCal

DTLA residents arrested in suspected COVID-19 loans scam

Two downtown Los Angeles residents were arrested Friday on a federal criminal complaint alleging they fraudulently obtained more than $300,000 — and attempted to obtain an additional $1 million — in coronavirus relief loans for several companies they claimed to own and operate. Sean Schoepflin, 42, also known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

LAUSD to lift indoor mask-wearing mandate

Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday, with the district announcing Friday it has reached agreements with its labor unions to lift the face-covering requirement. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman pleads not guilty in bogus COVID vaccine cards case

A Whittier-area woman arrested last year for allegedly possessing and selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge. Charlene Bohorquez, 31, is charged with one count of deceptive document crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Bohorquez was arrested Nov. 5...
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

Hollywood producer pleads guilty to paycheck protection scam

He former head of a Hollywood production and distribution company pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to swindle the coronavirus-relief Paycheck Protection Program out of about $1.7 million. William Sadleir, 67, pleaded guilty to one count each of bank fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sentencing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Fbi#Capital Letters#Attorneys#Fulgent Genetics Inc#The Board Of Supervisors
HeySoCal

Reports on police activity to be publicly accessible on LBPD’s website

The Long Beach Police Department announced Thursday it will publish reports for the public to access preliminary information on police activity in the city. The reports will be published daily on the LBPD’s website at 10 a.m., and will contain “preliminary information about incidents that may have occurred the previous evening, including shootings, stabbings, traffic fatality and murder investigations,” according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
HeySoCal

LA projects to receive $9.5 million from federal government

Los Angeles-area projects will receive nearly $9.5 million in federal appropriations during fiscal 2022, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday. The funding was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, that President Joe Biden signed on Tuesday to fund the rest of the fiscal year. The funding includes $1.5 million, through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

El Monte approves guaranteed income pilot program

El Monte is joining the city and county of Los Angeles in introducing a guaranteed income pilot program, which will provide $500 per month to 125 eligible participants for one year, city officials announced Wednesday. On Tuesday night, the El Monte City Council approved a contract with RAND Corporation to...
EL MONTE, CA
HeySoCal

Tony Ding to take office as San Gabriel mayor today

The City of San Gabriel will swear in Tony Ding as mayor and John R. Harrington as vice mayor during the city council meeting held at the Mission Playhouse on Tuesday, March 15. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the beginning of the meeting, approximately at 6:30 p.m., and...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy