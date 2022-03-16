ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skies clearing for now, storms Thursday night into Friday

By Brantly Keiek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a calm weather pattern over the next 48 hours with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs look to be slightly warmer compared to the last few days with the lower 70s this afternoon and mid...

WALA-TV FOX10

Storms Return Friday

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday late afternoon and evening is the most likely timing for the threat. Here is the update on last night’s tornado over Mobile County: STORM SURVEY UPDATE: A National Weather Service Mobile survey team found EF-1 tornado damage from the early morning storm that moved across southwest Mobile County, AL. Peak wind speeds were estimated between 90-100 mph based on the surveyed damage. The path length was 1.77 miles that extended from 3 miles north of Dees, AL to 2 miles south-southwest of Seven Hills, AL. The maximum path width was 50 yards. The most significant structural damage occurred at a residence near the intersection of Lakefront Dr and Dogwood Circle where roof damage and damage to multiple trees was noted. Thankfully no injuries were reported. Rain and cooler temperatures will hang around this evening, with the severe threat over with for now. Thursday will be a nice day with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the low 70′s by the afternoon. Pollen levels will remain elevated for our area. The rain will help lower to lower the levels a bit as we head into the end of the week.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WESH

Strong storms to the north Friday

It's another active day in Central Florida on the weather radar. There will be a potential for strong to severe storms, mainly north of the Orlando metro, so residents will want to be prepared. Clouds and rain to the north keep these locations cooler. Otherwise, today is shaping up to...
ORLANDO, FL
WSFA

First Alert: Friday night storms, Winter strikes back Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will see a little bit of everything over the next two days! First, tonight will be dry and comfortably cool. Scattered pockets of rain will affect southeast Alabama tomorrow, then a line of rain and storms will push across the state late Friday night. Within...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry, mild Thursday ahead for Alabama; storms return Friday

BUSY AFTERNOON: A cold-core upper low has been moving across Alabama today, producing storms with hail and torrential rain. Flash flooding developed in the city of Birmingham (especially on the Southside) this afternoon; radar suggests rain amounts of 3-4 inches came down there since midnight. Showers and storms will fade away tonight as the upper low moves into Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Weather
