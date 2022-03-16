Skies clearing for now, storms Thursday night into Friday

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday late afternoon and evening is the most likely timing for the threat. Here is the update on last night’s tornado over Mobile County: STORM SURVEY UPDATE: A National Weather Service Mobile survey team found EF-1 tornado damage from the early morning storm that moved across southwest Mobile County, AL. Peak wind speeds were estimated between 90-100 mph based on the surveyed damage. The path length was 1.77 miles that extended from 3 miles north of Dees, AL to 2 miles south-southwest of Seven Hills, AL. The maximum path width was 50 yards. The most significant structural damage occurred at a residence near the intersection of Lakefront Dr and Dogwood Circle where roof damage and damage to multiple trees was noted. Thankfully no injuries were reported. Rain and cooler temperatures will hang around this evening, with the severe threat over with for now. Thursday will be a nice day with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the low 70′s by the afternoon. Pollen levels will remain elevated for our area. The rain will help lower to lower the levels a bit as we head into the end of the week.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO