Blue Ridge Middle School Students Compete in Culinary Challenge

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Five Lyons Creek Middle School students are facing charges for race related attacks on other students. Three of the students are Black, the other two were listed as white on the arrest forms. According to police, they beat up four boys, who are white, saying things like “It’s Opposite Day. You’re White” and “Brown power.” The attacks happened at the North Recreation Complex where students usually go before they head off to class at the nearby school. The students charged in the attacks range in age from 12 to 15. “We are disappointed to take law enforcement action in response to a racially-motivated crime by school-aged children within the City of Coconut Creek. This is an extremely rare occurrence in our community. But these are children, and as such, poor judgment can occur,” said Coconut Creek Police Chief Butch Arenal. The charges include battery and evidence of prejudice while committing a battery which is a third degree felony.

